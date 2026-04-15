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MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals
Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Taylor Phinney
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Top Clips

lamelo_mpx.jpg
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
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Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination
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Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines

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Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)

April 15, 2026 12:07 AM
Look back at the U.S. Women's National Team's matchup with Japan in an international friendly at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

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