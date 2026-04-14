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Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
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How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?
April 14, 2026 08:12 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the New England Patriots’ outlook amid the controversy surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel.
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