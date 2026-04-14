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Brent Key
Brent Key reloads at Georgia Tech by adding 19 players through transfer portal, including QB Alberto Mendoza
Jaume Guardeno
Young Spanish rider Jaume Guardeño remains critical in ICU two weeks after crash
Azzi Fudd
Dallas Wings select Azzi Fudd of UConn No. 1 in WNBA draft with a $500,000 payday waiting

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Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
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Man City ‘blew Chelsea away’ in statement win
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Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods

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Watch Now

What Eagles' trade for Wicks means for Brown

April 14, 2026 10:00 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss if the Eagles trading for Dontayvion Wicks has any affect on AJ Brown's future and what the former Packer will bring to Philadelphia.

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