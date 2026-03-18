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Cole Hocker
Cole Hocker eyes another golden run at world indoors to join another exclusive distance club
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game
Jack Hughes, Megan Keller pucks part of Hockey Hall of Fame’s permanent collection
South Dakota State v Connecticut
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament

Top Clips

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Fantasy pitchers to look out for after WBC Final
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Rogers’ RB draft rankings: Notre Dame duo leads
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Who will step up for Clippers with Mathurin out?

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Is Michigan the most vulnerable No. 1 seed?

March 18, 2026 12:47 PM
Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian believe that Michigan is the most vulnerable No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and why the absence of L.J. Cason heavily impacts their chances.

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