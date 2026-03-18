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,
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,
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,
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Fantasy pitchers to look out for after WBC Final
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Is Michigan the most vulnerable No. 1 seed?
March 18, 2026 12:47 PM
Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian believe that Michigan is the most vulnerable No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and why the absence of L.J. Cason heavily impacts their chances.
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