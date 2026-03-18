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Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
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Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

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Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?

March 18, 2026 09:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Rod Woodson's comments on Aaron Rodgers and question why the Steelers are waiting for a player who seems to have no other interest.

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