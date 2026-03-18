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South Dakota State v Connecticut
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship - Houston vs Arizona
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of the First Round in the West Region - BYU on Upset Alert
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Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Injury Report: Giannis, Anthony Edwards among the sidelined stars

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Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
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Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
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Interesting first-round matchups of March Madness

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South Dakota State v Connecticut
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship - Houston vs Arizona
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of the First Round in the West Region - BYU on Upset Alert
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Injury Report: Giannis, Anthony Edwards among the sidelined stars

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_tourney_players_260318.jpg
Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
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Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
USATSI_28479361_copy.jpg
Interesting first-round matchups of March Madness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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No one has had an answer for Arkansas' Acuff Jr.

March 18, 2026 12:57 PM
Pierre Andresen reveals his pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

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