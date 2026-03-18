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U.S. falls short again in WBC final as Venezuela stuns star-studded roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki has another erratic outing as he tries to earn role in starting rotation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Bowman sidelined for at least 3 more NASCAR races as vertigo symptoms linger
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run
Highlights: Reese was EVERYWHERE for OSU in 2025
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
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Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
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Why WBC was a good jump start to baseball season
March 18, 2026 10:07 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Venezuela defeating Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, calling it a good jump start to the MLB season and Aaron Judge's struggles in big moments.
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