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Top News

Mark DeRosa
U.S. falls short again in WBC final as Venezuela stuns star-studded roster
Roki Sasaki
Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki has another erratic outing as he tries to earn role in starting rotation
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman sidelined for at least 3 more NASCAR races as vertigo symptoms linger

Top Clips

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Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run
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Highlights: Reese was EVERYWHERE for OSU in 2025
nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Why WBC was a good jump start to baseball season

March 18, 2026 10:07 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Venezuela defeating Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, calling it a good jump start to the MLB season and Aaron Judge's struggles in big moments.

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