Swords leads Michigan vs Louisville in Sweet 16

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Michigan
Re-ranking the men’s Sweet 16 teams: Who has the edge to keep their March Madness run going?
shiffrin, getty.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 9th World Cup slalom of season, on verge of overall title
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Pierce Brown 02.jpg
Pierce Brown breaks collarbone in Birmingham crash, return date for Supercross unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_tcuuvaprvw_260324.jpg
Can Virginia’s Cinderella run continue?
texas_uk_new.jpg
Texas’ Booker ‘on a mission’ ahead of Sweet 16
nbc_wcbb_uconnuncprvw_260324.jpg
‘Not even a thought’ that UNC could beat UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Michigan
Re-ranking the men’s Sweet 16 teams: Who has the edge to keep their March Madness run going?
shiffrin, getty.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 9th World Cup slalom of season, on verge of overall title
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Pierce Brown 02.jpg
Pierce Brown breaks collarbone in Birmingham crash, return date for Supercross unknown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_tcuuvaprvw_260324.jpg
Can Virginia’s Cinderella run continue?
texas_uk_new.jpg
Texas’ Booker ‘on a mission’ ahead of Sweet 16
nbc_wcbb_uconnuncprvw_260324.jpg
‘Not even a thought’ that UNC could beat UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Swords leads Michigan vs Louisville in Sweet 16

March 24, 2026 04:53 PM
Natalie Esquire, Jordan Robinson, and Terrika Foster-Brasby preview the Sweet 16 matchup between Michigan and Louisville, focusing on Syla Swords and Elif Istanbulluoğlu's impact.

Related Videos

nbc_wcbb_tcuuvaprvw_260324.jpg
03:08
Can Virginia’s Cinderella run continue?
texas_uk_new.jpg
02:00
Texas’ Booker ‘on a mission’ ahead of Sweet 16
nbc_wcbb_uconnuncprvw_260324.jpg
04:03
‘Not even a thought’ that UNC could beat UConn
nbc_wcbb_vandyndprv_260324.jpg
05:10
Battle of the guards ahead of ND-Vandy Sweet 16
nbc_wnba_dtaurasiintv_260323.jpg
15:07
Taurasi: Fudd ‘probably’ No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
nbc_roto_womennatchampv2_260323.jpg
01:46
Texas ‘peaking’ at right time to make a title run
nbc_roto_dukelsuv2_260323.jpg
02:03
Can Duke exploit LSU’s ‘biggest flaw’ in Sweet 16?
nbc_roto_bestbetswbb_260320.jpg
01:35
UConn WBB is a prime ‘ladder’ bet in March Madness
southcarolinaoklahomawomenbasketballbte.jpg
01:22
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?
nbc_bte_womensfinalfour_260317.jpg
01:27
Krick: Parlay women’s top seeds to make Final Four
nbc_bte_womensncaachampion_260317.jpg
01:30
Dalzell, Krick picking UConn to win women’s title
nbc_cbb_nwmckeowntribute_260317.jpg
04:03
McKeown leaves behind legacy after 40-year career
nbc_wnba_bracketbreak_260316.jpg
14:59
Which team has easiest path to women’s Final Four?
uconnvanderbiltnataliewomen.jpg
08:44
UConn, Vanderbilt on Elite Eight collision course
v2nbc_wnba_nbcxdavisonintvv2_260313.jpg
14:54
Davidson discusses growth in banner freshman year
nbc_wnba_seg1_260312.jpg
13:15
Blakes explains Vandy’s special joy & closeness
nbc_wnba_seg2_260312.jpg
08:19
Does UCLA or UConn deserve No. 1 ranking?
UCONN.jpg
04:08
Who can contend with UConn in the NCAA Tournament?
nbc_wcbb_dillonintvdescreax_260309.jpg
03:25
Villanova can ‘surprise’ teams in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovahl_260309.jpg
04:55
HLs: UConn wins Big East title over Villanova
nbc_wcbb_sstrongmvpintv_260309.jpg
02:16
Strong reacts to winning Big East tournament MVP
nbc_wcbb_genotrophyintv_260309.jpg
03:45
Auriemma: It’s been an incredible run at UConn
nbc_wcbb_fuddpgintv_260309.jpg
01:09
UConn’s Fudd: Tonight was a team win
texas_wbb.jpg
02:45
Texas has major advantage in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wbb_shallnova_260308.jpg
04:24
HLs: Villanova crushes Seton Hall in semifinals
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovapvw_260308.jpg
01:16
Can Villanova beat UConn for the Big East title?
Dillon_int_raw_260308.jpg
51
Dillon: Villanova must be ‘a lot better’ vs. UConn
nbc_wcbb_mccury_260308.jpg
49
McCurry: Nobody ‘selfish’ on Villanova squad
nbc_wbb_uconncreighton_260308.jpg
04:51
HLs: UConn rolls Creighton to reach Big East final
kkarnold.jpg
43
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory

Latest Clips

dusty.jpg
14:12
May on Michigan turnaround, Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_dls_playintournament_260324.jpg
02:12
Le Batard: ‘Play-In Tournament is fraudulent’
nbc_dls_wemby_260324.jpg
05:03
Wemby’s dominance vs Heat
nbc_roto_pepiot_260324.jpg
01:28
Rays say Pepiot injury not a cause for concern
nbc_roto_early_260324.jpg
01:51
Red Sox’s Early a ‘priority’ in waiver claims
nbc_roto_wheeler_260324.jpg
01:49
Wheeler a ‘risk’ in fantasy despite nearing return
nbc_roto_moody_260324.jpg
01:19
How will Golden State manage after Moody’s injury?
nbc_dps_dpsyracuseuconn_260324.jpg
09:03
Reacting to Syracuse women’s coaches’ comments
nbc_cfb_priceint_260324.jpg
01:25
Price: The film speaks for itself in draft process
nbc_cfb_olineint_260324.jpg
01:36
Schrauth and Wagner relish Notre Dame pro day
nbc_roto_simpson_260324.jpg
01:32
Does Simpson have skills to be an NFL starting QB?
nbc_roto_kelce_260324.jpg
01:30
Can Kelce remain a top fantasy TE for 2026?
nbc_enjoy_teamsoverunderexp_260324.jpg
09:44
Who failed or eclipsed preseason projections?
nbc_cfb_loveint_260324.jpg
06:30
Love enjoying the NFL draft process
nbc_cfb_smithint_260324.jpg
01:13
Smith on how Ash’s defense prepared him for NFL
nbc_cfb_denbrockint_260324.jpg
06:39
Denbrock: Love, Price were selfless for Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_benmccollumintv_260324.jpg
12:22
McCollum talks ‘surreal’ Iowa winner vs. Florida
nbc_cfb_ashint_260324.jpg
04:12
Ash discusses what prepares ND players for the NFL
nbc_cfb_freemanint_260324.jpg
08:14
Freeman on what makes Love and Price so special
nbc_enjoy_other323games_260324.jpg
09:58
Rockets’ Udoka sounds off after loss to Bulls
nbc_smx_smwbirmingham_260324.jpg
06:35
Stewart’s top moments of Round 10 Birmingham
nbc_enjoy_dksegment_260324.jpg
04:34
Expect Booker, Harden to show out in primetime
nbc_cyc_voltastage2hl_260324.jpg
22:47
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 2
nbc_enjoy_spurswinmvpconvo_260324.jpg
09:38
Is Wembanyama making a serious run for NBA MVP?
nbc_enjoy_playofffactors_260324.jpg
07:40
Factors that determine NBA Playoff series results
260324DPSMillerthumb.jpg
18:13
Reggie Miller talks MVP race
nbc_bte_mostwins_260324.jpg
01:59
Find value outside Dodgers for most wins bet
nbc_bte_orlcle_260324.jpg
01:46
Magic poised to cover the spread after ugly loss
nbc_bte_wschamp_260324.jpg
02:29
Dodgers lead best odds to win 2026 World Series
nbc_bte_denphx_260324.jpg
01:17
Why Nuggets are ‘the play’ against Suns