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Rays say Pepiot injury not a cause for concern

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Wheeler a 'risk' in fantasy despite nearing return

March 24, 2026 02:53 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks how Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler is nearing a return to the field from a serious injury, but explains why he is a "risk" in fantasy baseball.

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