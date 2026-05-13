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NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs
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MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 13
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Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: A.J. Ewing arrives in style, Travis Bazzana runs wild

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Analyzing the NFL division favorite odds
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Where does Hall rank among the NFL’s best RBs?
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Dodgers ‘shouldn’t be worried’ about Padres

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Watch Now

Assessing a 'confusing' most wins market

May 13, 2026 11:17 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the confusing market for most regular season wins in the MLB, and wonder if the "struggling" Dodgers should still be the betting favorites through mid-May.

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