Volpe only worth considering in deeper leagues

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Volpe only worth considering in deeper leagues
May 13, 2026 01:48 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks why it "remains to be seen" if Anthony Volpe will keep hold of a spot on the Yankees' roster even if he performs well after being recalled.
Related Videos
01:41
Twins’ Ober worth streaming in ‘right matchups’
01:41
Stash Pirates SP Jones ‘now’ in fantasy leagues
02:48
Misiorowski has ceiling to become MLB’s best SP
01:00
Dodgers ‘shouldn’t be worried’ about Padres
03:41
Sabathia reflects historic 2008 run with Brewers
01:58
Assessing a ‘confusing’ most wins market
01:46
Bolte a volatile prospect for Athletics outfield
01:32
What prospect Ewing can add to Mets’ lineup
01:37
Betts needs time to return to form after injury
30
Mariners welcome Padres for Sunday Night Baseball
15
MLB Sunday Leadoff returns with Marlins-Rays
01:42
Giants’ Webb a solid ‘buy-low’ fantasy target
01:40
Waldschmidt’s plate discipline gives him an edge
01:40
Rodon needs time to become top-25 fantasy SP again
01:44
Snell had ‘some rust to shake off’ in season debut
01:59
HLs: Tigers top Royals to snap five-game skid
01:33
Tigers aim to ‘stay afloat’ after snapping skid
01:49
Workman reflects on path from AAA to first MLB HR
01:17
Workman blasts pinch-hit HR in first AB as a Tiger
44
Garcia drives in Caglianone to tie things up
55
Tigers tag Cameron for three runs in big second
01:30
Marlins throw Nats off with pressure on basepaths
02:08
HLs: Marlins rally late to take series vs. Nats
01:21
Rookie Mack has ‘all the confidence in the world’
01:03
Marlins break through with Morel’s RBI single
01:29
Nationals, Marlins’ young cores providing optimism
01:36
Cubs would be ‘in shambles’ without Imanaga
01:34
Dominguez on IL after scary outfield crash
01:33
Anthony placed on 10-day IL with wrist injury
01:17
Are Tigers the best bet to win AL Central?
Latest Clips
01:27
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
01:43
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
01:20
Wemby continues to lead Spurs with dominant play
01:31
Irving’s potential workload is a concern
01:30
Egbuka expected to make ‘huge strides’ in 2026
01:32
Don’t panic on Pickens skipping voluntary workouts
08:08
Giannis trade rumors beginning to heat up again
01:33
Looking ahead to Big Ten spring meetings
09:48
Kiffin cites recruiting challenges at Ole Miss
07:58
What is the future of Notre Dame-USC rivalry?
07:15
Sarkisian calls out Ole Miss’s academic standard
11:38
Is 2026 the NFL’s best international slate ever?
09:14
Analyzing the NFL division favorite odds
01:32
Why there’s an edge with Spurs, Game 6 Under
08:15
Where does Hall rank among the NFL’s best RBs?
02:12
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
03:36
Tretter: 92% of players prefer grass over turf
07:08
Bengals and Falcons will play in Madrid
02:25
Excitement surrounds Giants with Dart and Harbaugh
05:38
Breaking down scenarios for NFL’s first game
08:15
NE players address possible addition of Brown
09:57
Are Jets finally trending in the right direction?
02:35
Simms: Brown would be a ‘game changer’ for Pats
13:56
Inside Gruden’s treatment of players
14:03
Report: Pickens not present for voluntary workout
02:48
HLs: Lynx storm back to beat Mercury
01:54
HLs: Fire edge Liberty on Barker’s buzzer beater
03:50
Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’
05:34
Spurs defend home court in Game 5
01:57
HLs: Wemby, Spurs seize control in Game 5
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue