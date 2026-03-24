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Le Batard: 'Play-In Tournament is fraudulent'
March 24, 2026 03:22 PM
Dan Le Batard & Co. discusses why the NBA Play-In Tournament is fraudulent this season, and should not be seen as a success around the league.
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