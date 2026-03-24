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Re-ranking the men’s Sweet 16 teams: Who has the edge to keep their March Madness run going?
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 9th World Cup slalom of season, on verge of overall title
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,
Nick Zaccardi
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Pierce Brown breaks collarbone in Birmingham crash, return date for Supercross unknown
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Strus finding flow again in return from injury
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Oklahoma will be confident vs. South Carolina
March 24, 2026 04:27 PM
Oklahoma was the only team to beat South Carolina in conference play this season. Can the Sooners do it again in the Sweet 16?
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