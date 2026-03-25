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Revisiting T-Mac’s dream of playing baseball
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North Carolina parts ways with men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis after 5 seasons

  
Published March 24, 2026 09:22 PM

North Carolina and men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis have parted ways after five seasons leading the tradition-rich program.

The school announced the decision Tuesday night, saying it had made “a leadership change” to end Davis’ tenure as successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. That run featured featured multiple high points, but also wild swings of results, an inconsistency that runs contrary to the Tar Heels’ status as a tradition-rich blueblood with a hallmark of sustained top-tier success.

The program with six NCAA titles and a national-record 21 Final Fours now has just three March Madness wins in the four seasons since an unexpected run to the 2022 national title game in Davis’ debut season. The Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed in 2024 before being upset by Alabama, but otherwise haven’t reached the round of 32 in that span, and even missed the NCAAs entirely in 2023.

The final blow was Thursday’s overtime loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament in which the Rams rallied from 19 down for the biggest comeback in first-round history, changing the tenor of conversations about Davis’ future. And by Saturday, athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the school was evaluating “all facets” of the program.