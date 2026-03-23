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Eric Samulski
,
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Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
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Is North Carolina a 'desirable job' anymore?
March 23, 2026 02:32 PM
Dan Patrick recaps the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament and discusses the Tarheels' early exit from March Madness.
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