 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2026
Yemaneberhan Crippa wins Paris Marathon, Ethiopia’s Shure Demise smashes record in women’s race
Italy v Spain: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Wings land Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd heads to Seattle

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoeua_260412.jpg
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsmcarspreview_260412.jpg
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
nbc_pl_update_260412.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2026
Yemaneberhan Crippa wins Paris Marathon, Ethiopia’s Shure Demise smashes record in women’s race
Italy v Spain: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Wings land Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd heads to Seattle

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoeua_260412.jpg
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsmcarspreview_260412.jpg
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
nbc_pl_update_260412.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

West Ham's Bowen 'is a manager's dream'

April 12, 2026 04:27 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Jarrod Bowen is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for West Ham against Wolves.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_2robsmustoeua_260412.jpg
01:29
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsmcarspreview_260412.jpg
06:37
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
nbc_pl_lowedown_260412.jpg
05:15
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City’s to lose?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260412.jpg
58
‘Kansas City loves soccer': Celebrating PL in USA
slot_thumb.jpg
03:56
Slot praises Ngumoha’s performance against Fulham
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260411.jpg
01:48
Arteta: Loss to Cherries ‘a big punch on the face’
nbc_pl_rioandyintv_260411.jpg
02:13
Robertson: Ngumoha has ‘a big future ahead of him’
GettyImages-2270879559_copy.jpg
03:10
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham
nbc_pl_update_260410.jpg
05:56
PL Update: West Ham get massive result v. Wolves
nbc_pl_2robsdezerbi_260409.jpg
11:58
De Zerbi wants to focus on Spurs’ mentality
nbc_pst_mulee_260409.jpg
10:46
Man United v. Leeds could be a ‘standoff’
nbc_pst_chemc_260409.jpg
09:18
Man City poised to pounce on struggling Chelsea
nbc_pst_plpoty_260409.jpg
09:21
Who wins wide-open Premier League PotY race?
nbc_pst_adamsxjpwintvmixed_260408.jpg
11:12
Adams hopes World Cup can grow soccer in U.S.
nbc_pst_adamsplfanfestquestionsmixed_260408.jpg
02:31
Adams tests Tampa Bay knowledge before Fan Fest
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_260324.jpg
15:10
Everton exploit Chelsea’s ‘fragility’ in 3-0 rout
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_260324.jpg
11:03
Moyes reflects on ‘brilliant’ return to Everton
nbc_pl_genxgparta_260324.jpg
25:04
Analyzing Spurs’ lackluster showing against Forest
nbc_pl_2r_spursloss_260324.jpg
11:13
Earle ‘shocked at the performance’ by Spurs
nbc_pl_2r_arsenalrun_260324.jpg
12:03
Arsenal ‘didn’t lay a glove’ on Man City
nbc_pl_2r_managerpressure_260324.jpg
21:41
Rosenior, Slot feeling immense pressure to deliver
nbc_pl_2robbies_underappreciated_260322.jpg
04:34
Garner, Moyes deserve praise for Everton’s success
nbc_pl_2robbies_tottenham_260322.jpg
03:11
Spurs looked like they ‘weren’t bothered’ in loss
nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260322.jpg
01:41
Should Arsenal have started Raya over Kepa?
nbc_pl_lowedown_260322.jpg
06:05
Lowe Down: Will Rosenior work out at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_chelsealiam_260317.jpg
07:52
Unpacking Chelsea’s huddle, loss against Newcastle
GettyImages-2266642798.jpg
09:32
Carrick, Man United pass big test against Villa
nbc_pl_richarlison_260317.jpg
11:09
Spurs played with ‘desperation’ against Liverpool
nbc_pl_mancity_260317.jpg
10:12
Are Manchester City’s title chances over?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_260317.jpg
10:55
Takeaways from Arsenal’s dramatic win over Everton

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_update_260412.jpg
08:42
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
oly_wmar_paris_260412.jpg
09:17
Highlights: 2026 women’s Paris Marathon
nbc_cyc_parisroubaixhl_260412.jpg
58:02
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026
nbc_smx_t24_whatriderssaid_260412.jpg
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 13 in Nashville
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260412.jpg
01:44
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_chemc_260412.jpg
13:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 32
nbc_cyc_parisroubfemme_260412.jpg
17:43
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2026
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260412.jpg
01:38
Cherki sets up Guehi for City’s second v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_260412.jpg
01:26
O’Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260412.jpg
01:33
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_crygoal2_260412.jpg
02:02
Mateta’s penalty lifts Palace ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_crynew_260412.jpg
10:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 32
nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal_260412.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s deflected shot gives Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sunderlandvtottenham_260412.jpg
09:15
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Spurs Matchweek 32
oly_mmar_paris_260412.jpg
09:40
Highlights: 2026 men’s Paris Marathon
nbc_pl_newgoal1_2604112.jpg
01:30
Osula nets Newcastle’s opener against Palace
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260412.jpg
02:20
Murillo’s own goal gifts Villa lead over Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260412.jpg
01:18
Williams blasts Forest level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nfavl_260412.jpg
12:20
Extended HLs: Forest v. Aston Villa Matchweek 32
mens_summit.jpg
06:20
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
summit_w.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_golf_youngint_260411.jpg
03:36
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
nbc_smx_sxnashville_final_260411.jpg
29:36
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
nbc_uswnt_usajapan_260411.jpg
10:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
nbc_smx_250recap_260411.jpg
07:26
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville
azzi.jpg
04:07
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft
nbc_smx_450recap_260411.jpg
08:35
Lawrence shines, Roczen struggles in Nashville
nbc_smx_roczenint_260411.jpg
43
Roczen felt off at Nashville Supercross
nbc_smx_hammakerint_260411.jpg
38
Hammaker dug deep for podium in Nashville
nbc_smx_lawrenceint_post_260411.jpg
01:07
Lawrence: Nashville crowd felt like a home race