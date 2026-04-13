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2026 Masters payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table

  
Published April 12, 2026 08:28 PM

Rory McIlroy won the 2026 Masters Tournament on Sunday, and with his second consecutive green jacket, a $4,500,000 purse. This marks McIlroy’s sixth major title. He is the fourth man in Masters history to go back to back, joining Jack Nicklaus ('65, ’66), Nick Faldo ('89, 90) and Tiger Woods ('01, ’02).

Runner-up Scottie Scheffler earned $2,430,000. The four players tied for third — Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Cameron Young — each won $1,080,000.

Shane Lowry started the day solo fourth at 9 under. He carded an 8-over 80 to drop to T-30 and missed out on a potential $933,750.

Haotong Li saw another one of the biggest drops in potential earnings in the final round. After starting the day T-7, Li carded a quintuple bogey, triple bogey and five single bogeys to finish T-38. That’s a difference of $624,375.

Here is the full breakdown of the $22.5 million purse.

RankPlayerMoney Earned
1Rory McIlroy$4,500,000
2Scottie Scheffler$2,430,000
T3Tyrrell Hatton$1,080,000
T3Russell Henley$1,080,000
T3Justin Rose$1,080,000
T3Cameron Young$1,080,000
T7Collin Morikawa$725,625
T7Sam Burns$725,625
T9Max Homa$630,000
T9Xander Schauffele$630,000
11Jake Knapp$562,500
T12Jordan Spieth$427,500
T12Hideki Matsuyama$427,500
T12Brooks Koepka$427,500
T12Patrick Reed$427,500
T12Patrick Cantlay$427,500
T12Jason Day$427,500
T18Viktor Hovland$315,000
T18Maverick McNealy$315,000
T18Matt Fitzpatrick$315,000
T21Keegan Bradley$252,000
T21Ludvig Aberg$252,000
T21Wyndham Clark$252,000
T24Matt McCarty$182,250
T24Adam Scott$182,250
T24Sam Stevens$182,250
T24Chris Gotterup$182,250
T24Michael Brennan$182,250
T24Brian Campbell$182,250
T30Shane Lowry$146,250
T30Alex Noren$146,250
T30Harris English$146,250
T33Gary Woodland$121,500
T33Dustin Johnson$121,500
T33Brian Harman$121,500
T33Tommy Fleetwood$121,500
T33Ben Griffin$121,500
T38Jon Rahm$101,250
T38Ryan Gerard$101,250
T38Haotong Li$101,250
T41Justin Thomas$83,250
T41Sepp Straka$83,250
T41Jacob Bridgeman$83,250
T41Kristoffer Reitan$83,250
T41Nick Taylor$83,250
46Sungjae Im$69,750
47Si Woo Kim$65,250
48Aaron Rai$61,650
T49Corey Conners$57,600
T49Marco Penge$57,600
51Kurt Kitayama$55,350
52Sergio Garcia$54,000
53Rasmus Hojgaard$52,650
54Charl Schwartzel$51,300

All professionals who did not make the cut at the Masters will get $25,000.