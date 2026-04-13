2026 Masters payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table

Rory McIlroy won the 2026 Masters Tournament on Sunday, and with his second consecutive green jacket, a $4,500,000 purse. This marks McIlroy’s sixth major title. He is the fourth man in Masters history to go back to back, joining Jack Nicklaus ('65, ’66), Nick Faldo ('89, 90) and Tiger Woods ('01, ’02).

Runner-up Scottie Scheffler earned $2,430,000. The four players tied for third — Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Cameron Young — each won $1,080,000.

Shane Lowry started the day solo fourth at 9 under. He carded an 8-over 80 to drop to T-30 and missed out on a potential $933,750.

Haotong Li saw another one of the biggest drops in potential earnings in the final round. After starting the day T-7, Li carded a quintuple bogey, triple bogey and five single bogeys to finish T-38. That’s a difference of $624,375.

Here is the full breakdown of the $22.5 million purse.



Rank Player Money Earned 1 Rory McIlroy $4,500,000 2 Scottie Scheffler $2,430,000 T3 Tyrrell Hatton $1,080,000 T3 Russell Henley $1,080,000 T3 Justin Rose $1,080,000 T3 Cameron Young $1,080,000 T7 Collin Morikawa $725,625 T7 Sam Burns $725,625 T9 Max Homa $630,000 T9 Xander Schauffele $630,000 11 Jake Knapp $562,500 T12 Jordan Spieth $427,500 T12 Hideki Matsuyama $427,500 T12 Brooks Koepka $427,500 T12 Patrick Reed $427,500 T12 Patrick Cantlay $427,500 T12 Jason Day $427,500 T18 Viktor Hovland $315,000 T18 Maverick McNealy $315,000 T18 Matt Fitzpatrick $315,000 T21 Keegan Bradley $252,000 T21 Ludvig Aberg $252,000 T21 Wyndham Clark $252,000 T24 Matt McCarty $182,250 T24 Adam Scott $182,250 T24 Sam Stevens $182,250 T24 Chris Gotterup $182,250 T24 Michael Brennan $182,250 T24 Brian Campbell $182,250 T30 Shane Lowry $146,250 T30 Alex Noren $146,250 T30 Harris English $146,250 T33 Gary Woodland $121,500 T33 Dustin Johnson $121,500 T33 Brian Harman $121,500 T33 Tommy Fleetwood $121,500 T33 Ben Griffin $121,500 T38 Jon Rahm $101,250 T38 Ryan Gerard $101,250 T38 Haotong Li $101,250 T41 Justin Thomas $83,250 T41 Sepp Straka $83,250 T41 Jacob Bridgeman $83,250 T41 Kristoffer Reitan $83,250 T41 Nick Taylor $83,250 46 Sungjae Im $69,750 47 Si Woo Kim $65,250 48 Aaron Rai $61,650 T49 Corey Conners $57,600 T49 Marco Penge $57,600 51 Kurt Kitayama $55,350 52 Sergio Garcia $54,000 53 Rasmus Hojgaard $52,650 54 Charl Schwartzel $51,300

All professionals who did not make the cut at the Masters will get $25,000.