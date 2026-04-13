2026 Masters payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
Rory McIlroy won the 2026 Masters Tournament on Sunday, and with his second consecutive green jacket, a $4,500,000 purse. This marks McIlroy’s sixth major title. He is the fourth man in Masters history to go back to back, joining Jack Nicklaus ('65, ’66), Nick Faldo ('89, 90) and Tiger Woods ('01, ’02).
Runner-up Scottie Scheffler earned $2,430,000. The four players tied for third — Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Cameron Young — each won $1,080,000.
Shane Lowry started the day solo fourth at 9 under. He carded an 8-over 80 to drop to T-30 and missed out on a potential $933,750.
Haotong Li saw another one of the biggest drops in potential earnings in the final round. After starting the day T-7, Li carded a quintuple bogey, triple bogey and five single bogeys to finish T-38. That’s a difference of $624,375.
Here is the full breakdown of the $22.5 million purse.
|Rank
|Player
|Money Earned
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|$4,500,000
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|$2,430,000
|T3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$1,080,000
|T3
|Russell Henley
|$1,080,000
|T3
|Justin Rose
|$1,080,000
|T3
|Cameron Young
|$1,080,000
|T7
|Collin Morikawa
|$725,625
|T7
|Sam Burns
|$725,625
|T9
|Max Homa
|$630,000
|T9
|Xander Schauffele
|$630,000
|11
|Jake Knapp
|$562,500
|T12
|Jordan Spieth
|$427,500
|T12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$427,500
|T12
|Brooks Koepka
|$427,500
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|$427,500
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|$427,500
|T12
|Jason Day
|$427,500
|T18
|Viktor Hovland
|$315,000
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|$315,000
|T18
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$315,000
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|$252,000
|T21
|Ludvig Aberg
|$252,000
|T21
|Wyndham Clark
|$252,000
|T24
|Matt McCarty
|$182,250
|T24
|Adam Scott
|$182,250
|T24
|Sam Stevens
|$182,250
|T24
|Chris Gotterup
|$182,250
|T24
|Michael Brennan
|$182,250
|T24
|Brian Campbell
|$182,250
|T30
|Shane Lowry
|$146,250
|T30
|Alex Noren
|$146,250
|T30
|Harris English
|$146,250
|T33
|Gary Woodland
|$121,500
|T33
|Dustin Johnson
|$121,500
|T33
|Brian Harman
|$121,500
|T33
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$121,500
|T33
|Ben Griffin
|$121,500
|T38
|Jon Rahm
|$101,250
|T38
|Ryan Gerard
|$101,250
|T38
|Haotong Li
|$101,250
|T41
|Justin Thomas
|$83,250
|T41
|Sepp Straka
|$83,250
|T41
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$83,250
|T41
|Kristoffer Reitan
|$83,250
|T41
|Nick Taylor
|$83,250
|46
|Sungjae Im
|$69,750
|47
|Si Woo Kim
|$65,250
|48
|Aaron Rai
|$61,650
|T49
|Corey Conners
|$57,600
|T49
|Marco Penge
|$57,600
|51
|Kurt Kitayama
|$55,350
|52
|Sergio Garcia
|$54,000
|53
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|$52,650
|54
|Charl Schwartzel
|$51,300
All professionals who did not make the cut at the Masters will get $25,000.