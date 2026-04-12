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Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
April 12, 2026 04:32 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why Alex Scott is his underappreciated performer of the week after his match-winning goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal in Matchweek 32.
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