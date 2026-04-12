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The Masters - Final Round
2026 Masters payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
NASCAR: Food City 500
What Cup drivers said at Bristol after Ty Gibbs earned his first career victory
NASCAR: Food City 500
Ty Gibbs earns first NASCAR Cup victory at Bristol, beating Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney

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Smith continues hot start with two-run blast
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Acuña Jr. caps off Braves’ big second vs. Bibee
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Bottom of Braves’ lineup sparks early rally

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The Masters - Final Round
2026 Masters payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
NASCAR: Food City 500
What Cup drivers said at Bristol after Ty Gibbs earned his first career victory
NASCAR: Food City 500
Ty Gibbs earns first NASCAR Cup victory at Bristol, beating Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_atldomsmithhr_260412.jpg
Smith continues hot start with two-run blast
nbc_mlb_atlacunarbi_260412.jpg
Acuña Jr. caps off Braves’ big second vs. Bibee
nbc_mlb_atl2rbis_260412.jpg
Bottom of Braves’ lineup sparks early rally

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Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol

April 12, 2026 06:48 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway.

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