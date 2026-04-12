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Michigan AD says Dusty May has agreed on deal to stay Wolverines coach ‘for many years to come’
Associated Press
,
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,
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
Associated Press
,
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Mateta’s penalty lifts Palace ahead of Newcastle
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle
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Highlights: 2026 men’s Paris Marathon
April 12, 2026 10:27 AM
Watch highlights from the 2026 men’s Paris Marathon, where Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa clocked 2:05:18 to earn the victory and a lifetime best time to become the first Italian winner of the race.
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