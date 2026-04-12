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NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2026
Yemaneberhan Crippa wins Paris Marathon, Ethiopia’s Shure Demise smashes record in women’s race
Italy v Spain: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 WNBA Mock Draft: Wings land Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd heads to Seattle

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoeua_260412.jpg
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsuaearle_260412.jpg
West Ham’s Bowen ‘is a manager’s dream’
nbc_pl_2robsmcarspreview_260412.jpg
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026

April 12, 2026 01:52 PM
Watch the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2026, a 258.3-kilometer race from Compiègne to the historic Roubaix Velodrome featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

Latest Clips

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01:29
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsuaearle_260412.jpg
02:47
West Ham’s Bowen ‘is a manager’s dream’
nbc_pl_2robsmcarspreview_260412.jpg
06:37
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
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08:42
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
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09:17
Highlights: 2026 women’s Paris Marathon
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05:15
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City’s to lose?
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20:47
What riders said after SX Round 13 in Nashville
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01:44
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
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13:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 32
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17:43
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix Femmes 2026
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01:38
Cherki sets up Guehi for City’s second v. Chelsea
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01:26
O’Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea
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01:33
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle
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02:02
Mateta’s penalty lifts Palace ahead of Newcastle
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10:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 32
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01:15
Mukiele’s deflected shot gives Sunderland lead
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09:15
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Spurs Matchweek 32
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09:40
Highlights: 2026 men’s Paris Marathon
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01:30
Osula nets Newcastle’s opener against Palace
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02:20
Murillo’s own goal gifts Villa lead over Forest
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01:18
Williams blasts Forest level with Aston Villa
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12:20
Extended HLs: Forest v. Aston Villa Matchweek 32
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58
‘Kansas City loves soccer': Celebrating PL in USA
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06:20
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
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04:01
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
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03:36
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
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29:36
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
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10:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
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07:26
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville
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04:07
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft