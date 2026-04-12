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Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 women’s Paris Marathon

April 12, 2026 02:57 PM
Watch highlights from the 2026 women’s Paris Marathon, where Ethiopian Shure Demise clocked a time of 2:18:35 to earn the victory and smash the course record by more than a minute.

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