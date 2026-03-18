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What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament
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Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
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No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.

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South Dakota State v Connecticut
What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship - Houston vs Arizona
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of the First Round in the West Region - BYU on Upset Alert
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Injury Report: Giannis, Anthony Edwards among the sidelined stars

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_tourney_players_260318.jpg
Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
USATSI_27507821_copy.jpg
Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
nbc_enjoy_dk_260318_copy.jpg
No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 3 Kaytron Allen

March 18, 2026 12:12 PM
Chris Simms explains why Penn State running back Nick Singleton is his third-ranked running back prospect ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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