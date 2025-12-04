 Skip navigation
Summer McIntosh swims 2nd-fastest time in history in 400m freestyle
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
How will Big East play out behind UConn?

Watch Now

Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats

December 4, 2025 05:21 PM
Damon Hack and Brandel Chamblee review Scottie Scheffler's first round of the Hero World Challenge while discussing his continued ascendence as one of the best to ever play the game.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
02:49
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
05:44
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
04:19
How will Big East play out behind UConn?
nbc_pl_update_251204.jpg
10:12
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United
nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_dls_notredamecfb_251204.jpg
04:35
Notre Dame facing uphill battle for CFP spot
nbc_dls_chrispaul_251204.jpg
07:37
Why LAC couldn’t have handled Paul’s exit worse
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whuduointv_251204.jpg
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
nbc_pl_muwhupostgame_251204.jpg
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_benson_251204.jpg
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251204.jpg
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
nbc_fnia_texanschiefsV2_251204.jpg
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?