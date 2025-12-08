McIlroy's Masters win among best moments of 2025

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McIlroy's Masters win among best moments of 2025
December 8, 2025 02:15 PM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss their favorite moments from the 2025 year in golf, with Rory McIlroy's Masters win and The Open Championship topping the list.
Related Videos
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
Latest Clips
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
01:52
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
01:36
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
01:25
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC
01:25
Steph ‘looking good’ to return Friday for Warriors
04:21
Can Rivers be a ‘spark of hope’ for Colts?
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
04:50
Haliburton’s new basketball shoes are ‘fresh’
09:55
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue