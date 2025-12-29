 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Why Tiger still matters in the game

December 29, 2025 08:00 AM
Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner and Todd Lewis ponder what the next phase of Tiger Woods' competitive golf career could look like.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_coveringtiger_251227.jpg
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
nbc_golf_tigereras_251227.jpg
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
nbc_golf_dpwt_251221.jpg
09:41
Schaper chips in for eagle to win Mauritius Open
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_golf_couplesint_251219.jpg
09:58
Couples reflects on family at PNC Championship
nbc_golf_lewisseg_251219.jpg
05:05
Gary Woodland shares spotlight with father at PNC
nbc_golf_gc_rozo_251218.jpg
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_251218.jpg
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_golf_qschool_251214.jpg
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_golf_dpwt_251214.jpg
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
nbc_golf_qschoolhighlights_251213.jpg
07:30
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
nbc_golf_grantthorntonrd2_251213.jpg
15:39
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
nbc_golf_olympics_251211.jpg
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_golf_donaldintv_251208.jpg
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_favoritememory_251208.jpg
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
nbc_golf_dramaticmoment_251208.jpg
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
nbc_golf_newcomer_251208.jpg
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
13:24
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
04:02
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
07:18
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’
nbc_pft_49staytrack1sed_251229.jpg
11:37
49ers stay on track for 1-seed by beating Bears
nbc_pft_brockpurdysegment_251229.jpg
08:47
Purdy shows he’s more than a ‘system QB’
nbc_psnff_eaglesconvo_251229.jpg
01:34
Eagles’ defense makes them a threat in playoffs
nbc_psnff_ravenssteelersprev_251229.jpg
01:53
Henry will be ‘the key’ for Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_psnff_bearsconvo_251229.jpg
01:46
Bears’ front four got ‘pushed around’ vs. 49ers
nbc_psnff_juszczykint_251229.jpg
07:35
Juszczyk: 49ers ‘charged up’ by Purdy’s energy
nbc_snf_sfpostgameint_251228.jpg
02:10
Purdy: ‘Nothing better’ than big late-season wins
nbc_nba_detvslac_251228.jpg
01:57
HLs: Leonard drops 55 to beat East-leading Pistons
nbc_snf_chisflites_251228.jpg
52
Highlights: 49ers win wild SNF classic vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_pittvscleveland_251228.jpg
05:19
Steelers’ loss shows how crucial Metcalf is
JenningsTDSNF12-28.jpg
01:04
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_speedround_251228.jpg
03:47
Speed Round: NFL Week 17 New Year’s Resolutions
nbc_fnia_nfcsouth_251228.jpg
04:40
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
PurdyTDNinersMPX12-28.jpg
46
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
nbc_fnia_billseagles_251228.jpg
06:43
Eagles dodged a bullet in win vs. Bills
HenrySteelersRavensMPX12-28.jpg
02:49
Storylines to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_snf_chiburdentd_251228.jpg
50
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
nbc_nba_bosvspor_251228.jpg
01:54
HLs: Brown scores 37, ties Bird’s franchise record
nbc_snf_chipicksix_251228.jpg
01:02
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_251228.jpg
18
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles
nbc_fnia_kornackinfc_251228.jpg
01:24
Kornacki analyzes NFC South and No. 1 seed chances
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251228.jpg
45
Jackson and Watt injury updates ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_florioglenn_251228.jpg
01:40
Latest on Glenn’s future, Flores’ HC candidacy
nbc_fnia_fredwarnerintv_251228.jpg
02:15
Warner says he has ‘a chance’ to return this year
nbc_fnia_steelersbrowns_251228.jpg
05:19
Steelers, Buccaneers disappoint in Week 17
nbc_nba_phivokc_251228.jpg
02:00
HLs: OKC gets back in the win column, beats Sixers
nbc_nba_gswtor_251228.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barnes’ historic night fuels Raptors’ OT win