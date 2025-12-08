Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan receive captaincy nods for 2026 Presidents Cup week
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Kyle Schwarber stays with Phillies, Edwin Díaz lands with Dodgers
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Nicole Auerbach’s 2025-26 College Football Playoff predictions, picks, national champion
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan receive captaincy nods for 2026 Presidents Cup week
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Kyle Schwarber stays with Phillies, Edwin Díaz lands with Dodgers
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Nicole Auerbach’s 2025-26 College Football Playoff predictions, picks, national champion
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
December 8, 2025 02:15 PM
Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss their most dramatic moment of 2025, determining Shane Lowry and Russell Henley's singles match at the Ryder Cup fits the bill.
Related Videos
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
Latest Clips
01:14
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
09:26
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
08:29
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest
03:00
Tomlin: ‘I’ve been on the hot seat for 19 years’
08:00
Should Cowboys be concerned with Pickens’ effort?
12:50
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
05:33
Rivers signs with Colts in ‘stunning’ move
05:30
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
08:48
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?
03:32
Do Colts want Jones to be long-term quarterback?
03:36
Analyzing Rivers’ chances to win CPOY
07:37
Who were Colts’ options besides Rivers?
05:46
How return could impact Rivers’ HOF candidacy
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
01:59
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
01:59
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
04:40
How Eagles, Chargers’ odds shifted after Week 14
18:31
Analyzing Hurts’ ‘meltdown game’ against Chargers
09:40
Simms in disbelief about Colts’ signing of Rivers
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
06:28
Gorbatenko sisters suit up on Badgers’ hockey team
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
01:26
Magic, fantasy managers get ‘good news’ on Wagner
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue