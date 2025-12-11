Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract
WWE Crown Jewel
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract
WWE Crown Jewel
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda's return headlines Grant Thornton storylines

December 11, 2025 01:00 PM
Amy Rogers reports from the Grant Thornton Invitational, discussing Jessica Korda's return to action, Nelly Korda's engagement and the pairing of Lydia Ko and Jason Day.
Up Next
JessKorda12-11.jpg
7:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
2:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
7:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
3:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
6:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
8:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
7:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
Now Playing
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
9:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
5:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_golf_donaldintv_251208.jpg
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_favoritememory_251208.jpg
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
nbc_golf_dramaticmoment_251208.jpg
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
nbc_golf_newcomer_251208.jpg
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
nbc_golf_newsmaker2_251208.jpg
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
nbc_golf_underachievers_251208.jpg
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
nbc_golf_newsmaker1_251208.jpg
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
nbc_golf_overachievers_251208.jpg
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
nbc_golf_newsmaker4_251208.jpg
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_newsmaker3_251208.jpg
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
nbc_golf_newsmaker5_251208.jpg
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_golf_nebankhighlight_251207.jpg
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
04:50
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
09:55
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_nba_enjoy_easterncup_251211.jpg
09:53
Magic ‘dominated for most of the game’ vs. Heat
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251211.jpg
04:42
Can Queen stay hot against Trail Blazers?
nbc_nba_enjoy_westerncup_251211.jpg
09:55
Will Thunder coast to NBA Cup crown?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dropthemic_251211.jpg
09:07
Which NBA teams will improve as season progresses?
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
tyler.jpg
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
nbc_roto_packers_broncos_251211.jpg
02:40
Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit
phil_rivers.jpg
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
01:45
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_detvslar_251211.jpg
02:55
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams
nbc_csu_indvssea_251211.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_carvsno_251211.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 15 Preview: Panthers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_steelersdolphins_251211.jpg
02:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_gbvsden_251211.jpg
04:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Packers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_vikingscowboysV2_251211.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 15 Preview: Vikings vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_lvvsphi_251211.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Raiders vs. Eagles
nbc_roto_dlivelyv2_251211.jpg
01:32
Lively II to undergo season-ending foot surgery
nbc_csu_azvshou_251211.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Cardinals vs. Texans
nbc_csu_nyjvsjax_251211.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 15 Preview: Jets vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_clevschi_251211.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 15 Preview: Browns vs. Bears
nbc_csu_atlvstbv2_251211.jpg
04:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_lacvskc_251211.jpg
04:34
NFL Week 15 Preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_balvscin_251211.jpg
04:59
NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals