Donald hoping fans enjoy unique Golf Channel Games

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Donald hoping fans enjoy unique Golf Channel Games
December 8, 2025 05:30 PM
Luke Donald joins Golf Central to talk about how he's preparing for the Optum Golf Channel Games, whether he'll be back as European Ryder Cup Team captain and more.
Related Videos
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
Latest Clips
09:46
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
05:24
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
03:08
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
02:11
Brooks has ‘shifted the culture’ for Suns
04:39
Around the NBA: LeBron’s scoring streak ends
04:46
Will Paul’s split with LAC ‘stain’ his legacy?
01:32
Will Wilson sustain star production?
04:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
10:10
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
13:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 15
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
05:44
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
18:27
Celebrating 25 years of Love & Basketball
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
07:34
The Kid Mero on Giannis to the Knicks: ‘Hell no!’
01:49
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
01:34
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
06:06
Winning MLS Cup ‘not the standard’ for Inter Miami
08:14
Miami, Notre Dame proves head-to-head matters
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue