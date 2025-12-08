 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Neal Brown
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach

Top Clips

nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Neal Brown
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach

Top Clips

nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Donald hoping fans enjoy unique Golf Channel Games

December 8, 2025 05:30 PM
Luke Donald joins Golf Central to talk about how he's preparing for the Optum Golf Channel Games, whether he'll be back as European Ryder Cup Team captain and more.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_newsmaker4_251208.jpg
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_newsmaker5_251208.jpg
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_golf_nebankhighlight_251207.jpg
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_ogcp3rehash_251208.jpg
09:46
Clippers ‘took the biggest L’ waiving Paul
nbc_nba_wolvestalk_251208.jpg
05:24
What do Timberwolves need to take next step?
nbc_nba_wolvespreview_251208.jpg
03:08
Analyzing Gobert’s presence for Timberwolves
nbc_nba_sunspreview_251208.jpg
02:11
Brooks has ‘shifted the culture’ for Suns
nbc_nba_wingstopmoments_251208.jpg
04:39
Around the NBA: LeBron’s scoring streak ends
nbc_nba_chrispaul_251208.jpg
04:46
Will Paul’s split with LAC ‘stain’ his legacy?
nbc_roto_wilsonv2_251208.jpg
01:32
Will Wilson sustain star production?
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
04:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmun_251208.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_amorimandedwardsintrs_251208.jpg
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
nbc_pl_masonmountintr_251208.jpg
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
nbc_pl_mw15allgoals_251208.jpg
13:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_251208.jpg
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
05:44
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
nbc_wnba_wallaceintvforsite_251208.jpg
18:27
Celebrating 25 years of Love & Basketball
nbc_pl_mugoal3_251208.jpg
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251208.jpg
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
nbc_dls_giannistoknicksftmero_251208.jpg
07:34
The Kid Mero on Giannis to the Knicks: ‘Hell no!’
nbc_roto_sanders_251208.jpg
01:49
Sanders gives Cleveland receivers high ceilings
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251208.jpg
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
nbc_roto_achane_251208.jpg
01:34
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_danieljones_251208.jpg
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251208.jpg
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
nbc_dls_intermiamiwin_251208.jpg
06:06
Winning MLS Cup ‘not the standard’ for Inter Miami
nbc_dls_h2hmatters_251208.jpg
08:14
Miami, Notre Dame proves head-to-head matters
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_251208.jpg
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
nbc_roto_harden_251208.jpg
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
nbc_roto_og_251208.jpg
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’