Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e0bd1d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7454x4193+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F3b%2F36%2Fef209878425e94b6df8290eeeec9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251626480
Charley Hull, Michael Brennan and Lexi Thompson, Wyndham Clark shoot record 55s at Grant Thornton
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb trophy 2.JPG
Cooper Webb: “I truly believe that until the checker flag is waving that it’s never over”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/7bcd5d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7654x4305+0+400/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2F34%2F17c1b3e74b56aa82c03a3ffcc8b2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251602611
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e0bd1d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7454x4193+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F3b%2F36%2Fef209878425e94b6df8290eeeec9%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251626480
Charley Hull, Michael Brennan and Lexi Thompson, Wyndham Clark shoot record 55s at Grant Thornton
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb trophy 2.JPG
Cooper Webb: “I truly believe that until the checker flag is waving that it’s never over”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/7bcd5d2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7654x4305+0+400/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2F34%2F17c1b3e74b56aa82c03a3ffcc8b2%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251602611
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Day 2 foursomes tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1

December 12, 2025 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational from the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
nbc_golf_olympics_251211.jpg
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_golf_donaldintv_251208.jpg
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_favoritememory_251208.jpg
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
nbc_golf_dramaticmoment_251208.jpg
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
nbc_golf_newcomer_251208.jpg
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
nbc_golf_newsmaker2_251208.jpg
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
nbc_golf_underachievers_251208.jpg
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
nbc_golf_newsmaker1_251208.jpg
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
nbc_golf_overachievers_251208.jpg
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
nbc_golf_newsmaker4_251208.jpg
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_newsmaker3_251208.jpg
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
nbc_golf_newsmaker5_251208.jpg
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_golf_nebankhighlight_251207.jpg
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’

Latest Clips

oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_injuries_251212.jpg
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251212.jpg
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_waiversV2_251212.jpg
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_toddbowles_251212.jpg
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251212.jpg
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_ffhh_kylepitts_251212.jpg
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?