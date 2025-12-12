Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
December 12, 2025 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational from the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Related Videos
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
Latest Clips
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith
08:00
Is Darnold or Goff better QB for fantasy playoffs?
04:32
Pick up Stroud, Rodriguez, Dike, Reed in fantasy
09:35
Bowles, Evans angry after Buccaneers blow lead
04:58
Reed, Franklin, Tracy are solid Week 15 FLEX plays
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
10:54
Pitts goes off in first round of fantasy playoffs
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
