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Carter scores 22, Young adds 20 as Aces beat Sparks 105-78

  
Published May 10, 2026 09:39 PM

LOS ANGELES — Chennedy Carter scored 22 points, Jackie Young had 20 points and nine assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat Los Angeles 105-78 on Sunday in the Sparks’ season opener.

A’ja Wilson had 19 points and four rebounds for Las Vegas. Wilson has 2,502 career rebounds in 269 games, tied with Lisa Leslie for third fastest to reach 2,500 in WNBA history. Tina Charles reached milestone in a record 248 games.

Chelsea Gray scored 16 points and NaLyssa Smith 12.

Las Vegas, the defending WNBA champion, lost 99-66 to Phoenix in its season opener Saturday.

Against Los Angeles, the Aces shot 62% (43 of 69) from the field — the second-best mark in franchise history.

Las Vegas scored the final 14 points over the final 3 1/2 minutes in the first quarter to take a 29-14 lead into the second. The Sparks were 0-for-6 shooting and committed three turnovers during that span.

The Sparks scored 19 — nine by Kelsey Plum — of the final 24 points in the first half to trim their deficit to 42-41 at halftime, but the Aces opened the third quarter with a 12-4 spurt and outscored LA 33-18 in the period. Carter’s layup with 4:21 left made it 61-51 and Las Vegas led by double figures the rest of the way.

Plum led the Sparks with 27 points.

Nneka Ogwumike, who spent her first 12 seasons with Los Angeles, returned to the Sparks after two seasons with Seattle and had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next

Aces: Play Wednesday and again Friday at Connecticut.

Sparks: Host Indiana on Wednesday.