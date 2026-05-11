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Canadiens beat Sabres 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round Eastern Conference series

  
Published May 10, 2026 10:26 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

May 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Alex Lyon (34) stops Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored his second goal of the playoffs and added an assist as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 in a dominant Game 3 on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Alex Newhook had two goals, including an empty-netter, and Zachary Bolduc, Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal.

Lane Hutson and Jake Evans each had two assists, and Jakub Dobes made 26 saves as the Canadiens won consecutive games for the first time in this season’s playoffs.

Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which dropped its first road game of the postseason. Alex Lyon stopped 31 shots in his second straight loss.

The teams split the first two games in Buffalo. The Sabres handed the Canadiens a 4-2 loss in Game 1 before Montreal responded with a 5-1 victory in Game 2.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Montreal.