Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e652b65/2147483647/strip/false/crop/3697x2080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2F02%2F4963435f4ab284256d6f55c173e0%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250206912
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/9487bd7/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7881x4433+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F10%2F32%2F3331e9844712b42543133bab1427%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249515567
Five-way tie for the lead entering weekend at Hero World Challenge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14 of 2025 season

nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_fnia_houandersonintv_251205.jpg
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What more Young needs to enter 'superstardom'

December 5, 2025 05:31 PM
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee analyze Cameron Young's current form and the areas of improvement needed in order to follow a path to "superstardom" on the PGA Tour.

nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Hodges, Castillo happy with RSM Round 4 efforts
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3

nbc_fnia_houandersonintv_251205.jpg
14:57
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
nbc_pst_usmntpredictionswc2026_251205.jpg
19:20
Predictions for 2026 World Cup group stage
nbc_pst_usmntwcdraw_251205.jpg
09:30
2026 World Cup draw ‘couldn’t be better’ for USMNT
nbc_pst_groupofdeath_251205.jpg
08:06
What is the 2026 World Cup’s ‘group of death’?
nbc_pst_wcwinnerslosers_251205.jpg
07:49
USMNT, Belgium big winners of 2026 World Cup draw
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
nbc_roto_ceedeelamb_251205.jpg
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_251205.jpg
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
nbc_ffhhh_lastcall_251205.jpg
03:57
Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251205.jpg
04:24
Monangai getting work with Bears run-heavy offense
nbc_nba_firsttimeallstars_251205.jpg
09:54
Potential first-time NBA All-Stars: Johnson, Duren
nbc_ffhh_qbinjury_251205.jpg
13:53
Details of several QB injuries to watch in Week 14
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_251205.jpg
05:08
Reaves putting up numbers for Lakers
nbc_ffhh_wrinjurynews_251205.jpg
03:34
Impacts of WR injuries to London, Harrison Jr.
nbc_ffhh_williams_251205.jpg
02:26
Can Williams sustain fantasy production for Lions?