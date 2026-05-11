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Keep expectations 'in check' for Tate this season
May 11, 2026 02:48 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak break down their fantasy expectations for Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate and discuss how he will fit in to Tennessee's Cam Ward-run offense.
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