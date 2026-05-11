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Tel rockets Spurs 1-0 in front of Leeds

May 11, 2026 04:27 PM
It's a wonderful strike from Mathys Tel to give Spurs a huge boost in their fight against relegation and make it 1-0 for his side against Leeds.

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