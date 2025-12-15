Jason Anderson wins South African GP and 2025 WSX Championship

Jason Anderson entered the World Supercross (WSX) finale in a winner-take-all scenario against Joey Savatgy and Christian Craig before taking the top spot on the podium and the 2025 WSX Championship.

“Man, that’s racing! Joey kept me on my toes,” Anderson said after the finale. “Two eights and a 12: that’s a lot of intense racing.”

One point separated the three riders entering the round, but that was where the drama ended. Anderson swept the weekend with victories in the two eight-lap features and beat the field to the line by 2.6 seconds in the 12-lap finale.

This was Anderson’s second overall win of the season. He was also victorious in Round 4 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Savatgy finished second in all three races to easily take the runner-up position in both the round and the championship.

“I’m glad we got to put on a show,” Savatgy said. “It’s unfortunate … but I tried my best. I should have picked a better point to make a strike. The fact that we were as close as we were on a track that was not my favorite.”

Taking over Ken Roczen’s bike for the final two rounds, Colt Nichols grabbed the final spot on the podium with results of third, sixth, and fourth.

As for Craig, who also saw the championship in reach at the start of the weekend, he crashed in the first two races of the round with a fifth in Race 1 and an eighth in Race 2. He saved his best for last and finished third in the finale, but could secure only fourth in the overall standings.

Max Anstie scored his second WSX Championship with four wins and a second in five rounds. (World Supercross Championship)

In the SX2 division, Shane McElrath finally ended Max Anstie’s dominance when he swept the three races of the round.

Finishing second overall with runner-up finishes in all three South African races, Anstie grabbed his second WSX championship (he also earned the title in 2023), with a substantial margin of 39 points over McElrath.

Coty Schock rounded out the South African podium in third.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

