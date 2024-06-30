2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Southwick: Chase Sexton closes gap with Moto 2 win

Jett Lawrence continues to display the effects of his Hangtown Motocross Classic Lap 1 crash, but even at less than 100 percent, he’s shown an ability to win, which he’s done in all but one round of his Pro Motocross career. Winning Moto 1 and finishing second in Moto 2 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, Jett now has 15 overall victories in 16 attempts. The key to his success is excellent starts, winning the holeshot for both Southwick races.

Chase Sexton is closing the performance gap, however. He is the only rider to win a Motocross race since Jett ascended to the 450 division, which he accomplished with a perfect weekend at Hangtown. This week did not reveal the same level of perfection, but Sexton passed a noticeably sore Jett on Lap 12 of Moto 2 and rode off to a commanding lead.

Hunter Lawrence led the most laps of Moto 2 before a series of mistakes in the middle of the race cost him the lead. Hunter grabbed the lead from Jett on Lap 3 and rode off to a sizeable lead before he bobbled on Laps 8 and 9 to hand the lead back to his brother. Once he was off his rhythm, Hunter lost second to Sexton two laps later. Finishing second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, he was scored third overall.

Hunter holds onto the red plate by a narrow margin of three points over Jett and Sexton.

Justin Cooper rode a consistent race to finish fifth in the first race and sixth in Moto 2. He is losing ground in the points standings but retains a perfect record of top-10 finishes.

Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the top five with results of seventh in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. He sits sixth in the championship standings with his streak of top-10s.

In his Motocross debut, Australian Kyle Webster scored a 10th-place overall finish after going 17-7.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 5 in Southwick, Massachusetts:

Results

Click here for the official 450 results from Southwick.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Southwick (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, 1 - 2 (47)

2. Chase Sexton, 3 - 1 (45)

3. Hunter Lawrence, 2 - 3 (42)

4. Justin Cooper, 5 - 6 (33)

5. Dylan Ferrandis, 7 - 5 (32)

6. Aaron Plessinger, 12 - 4 (28)

7. Justin Barcia, 6 - 11 (27)

8. Phillip Nicoletti, 9 - 9 (26)

9. Harri Kullas, 10 - 10 (24)

10. Kyle Webster, 17 - 7 (20)

11. Malcolm Stewart, 8 - 16 (20)

12. Jason Anderson, 4 - 31 (18)

13. Garrett Marchbanks, 15 - 12 (17)

14. Christian Craig, 20 - 8 (16)

15. Gert Krestinov, 16 - 13 (15)

16. Alvin Östlund, 11 - 24 (11)

17. Cullin Park, 13 - 21 (10)

18. Shane McElrath, 27 - 14 (8)

19. Kyle Chisholm, 21 - 15 (8)

20. Freddie Noren, 19 - 17 (8)

21. James Harrington, 14 - 22 (8)

22. Grant Harlan, 38 - 18 (4)

23. Jerry Robin, 18 - 36 (4)

24. Tristan Lane, 29 - 19 (3)

25. Romain Pape, 26 - 20 (2)



