Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux commits to USC
Rivals Five-Star: Gorney's Media Day takeaways
Colt Nichols, Beta Motorcycles part ways in Supercross

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 26, 2024 01:40 PM

Colt Nichols and Beta Motorcycles USA have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Nichols initially signed to compete with the team through the 2025 season.

Beta Motorcycles will continue to operate as a two-rider team and is searching for a replacement for Benny Bloss’ teammate.

“I appreciate Colt for the time he spent with the Beta USA team and we wish him all the best for his future,” said Carlen Gardner, Team Manager, in a release.

Nichols was scheduled to begin the season with the rest of the field at Anaheim in Round 1 before injuring a rotator cuff.

Nichols returned to action for Round 9 in Birmingham and finished 13th. In his remaining six attempts, Nichols failed to crack the top 10 with a best finish of 11th in the season finale at Salt Lake City.

“When building a new team, success does not generally come overnight,” said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President. “There are highs and lows. Our team worked extremely hard with Colt; however, with him being injured and then coming back mid-season, it was a tough uphill battle. We will continue to push non-stop to develop our team into something special. I wish Colt the best for the future.”

Nichols is currently 24th in the SuperMotocross standings.

