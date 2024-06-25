2024 Motocross Round 5, Southwick by the numbers: Hunter Lawrence stands alone in top-fives

After an off-week to allow riders to catch their collective breaths, America’s elite dirt bike riders head to The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts for Round 5 of Pro Motocross, Round 22 of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

One 450 rider has a perfect record of top-fives, and if not for one fourth-place finish in Moto 2 at Hangtown, red-plate holder Hunter Lawrence would have stood on the podium in every race.

Lawrence’s success through four rounds of the 2024 season gives him a six-point advantage over Chase Sexton, who has one finish outside the top five. Sexton finished sixth in the first moto of Thunder Valley but expressed frustration over mistakes made last week at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

Chase Sexton ends Jett Lawrence’s win streak at Hangtown, Haiden Deegan wins 250s Chase Sexton crashed on Lap 1 of Moto 2 and then charged through the field. He goes worst to first.

And while he is eight points out of the lead, Jett Lawrence is the rider everyone is watching. With moto sweeps in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and again last week at High Point, Jett would have the red plate affixed to his Honda if not for the crash suffered at Hangtown. Jett has been beaten in head-to-head competition once this season when he was still showing signs of injury in Moto 1 at Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

At High Point, Jett was not 100 percent and would not have swept the motos without tip-overs involving Hunter and Sexton.

Several other riders have perfect records of top-10s in the outdoor season. They are Justin Cooper, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis, and Malcolm Stewart.

Cooper Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track Cooper Webb returned to riding this week, but has not yet revealed when he will be back in competition.

There is still plenty of time before the SMX Playoffs begin in September. Still, according to SuperMotocross statistician Clinton Fowler, 13 of the 20 spots guaranteed for feature starters have been locked up. Three of these riders are sitting out with injuries, but Cooper Webb got back on the bike earlier this week for some turn track training. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen are also expected to return in time for the playoffs.

Kyle Chisholm (eight points under the cutline) and Dean Wilson (13) look to assail 20th-place Derek Kelley.

The math is a little fuzzier in the 250 division, primarily because of the unknown returns of Coty Schock, Nate Thrasher, RJ Hampshire, and Cameron McAdoo from injury.

Max Anstie is currently seeded 15th for the playoffs and hopes to improve his ranking now that he’s signed with Star Racing Yamaha.

Garrett Marchbank’s plans to move into the 450 division are in question after he suffered a thumb injury before the season opener at Fox Raceway. He’s 16th in the 250 standings and could decide to return to that when cleared.

Coty Schock breaks wrist in training accident Earlier this season, Coty Schock returned from collarbone surgery with incredible speed. His broken wrist will sideline him for a while.

Previous Southwick Winners

450s

2023: Jett Lawrence (followed by Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis)

2022: Eli Tomac (Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger)

2021: Dylan Ferrandis (Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia)

2019: Marvin Musquin (Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac)

2018: Marvin Musquin (Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia)

250s

2023: Tom Vialle (Justin Cooper, Jo Shimoda)

2022: Jett Lawrence (Jo Shimoda, Justin Cooper)

2021: Hunter Lawrence (Jo Shimoda, Justin Cooper)

2019: Adam Cianciarulo (Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Cooper)

2018: Dylan Ferrandis (Alex Martin, Shane McElrath)

