Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest highlights: Brooks Koepka’s ace, Poppy McIlroy’s putt, more

Nico Echavarria won the Masters’ Par 3 Contest, shooting 5 under par on the nine-hole layout and then beating J.J. Spaun on the second hole of a playoff.

He’ll now try to become the first player in history to win the Par 3 and then claim the green jacket in the same year.

But Wednesday was about more than just some crystal for the champion. There were three holes-in-one — from Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge — and some priceless moments from the players and their kids.

Take a look:

Ace on No. 6! Brooks Koepka is the third competitor to card a hole-in-one during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QcvGEHpeoC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Bryson DeChambeau takes the long way home at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/a0rbsLVFMR — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025