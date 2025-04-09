Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest highlights: Brooks Koepka’s ace, Poppy McIlroy’s putt, more
Nico Echavarria won the Masters’ Par 3 Contest, shooting 5 under par on the nine-hole layout and then beating J.J. Spaun on the second hole of a playoff.
He’ll now try to become the first player in history to win the Par 3 and then claim the green jacket in the same year.
But Wednesday was about more than just some crystal for the champion. There were three holes-in-one — from Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge — and some priceless moments from the players and their kids.
Take a look:
Ace on No. 6! Brooks Koepka is the third competitor to card a hole-in-one during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QcvGEHpeoC— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Bryson DeChambeau takes the long way home at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/a0rbsLVFMR— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Hole-in-one on No. 4 for Tom Hoge! Crystal incoming. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LD3GwQyvTr— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025
Cue the roars! Keegan Bradley makes a hole-in-one on No. 6. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5Ot4qIv3IG— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025