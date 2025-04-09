 Skip navigation
Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest highlights: Brooks Koepka’s ace, Poppy McIlroy’s putt, more

  
Published April 9, 2025 07:55 PM

Nico Echavarria won the Masters’ Par 3 Contest, shooting 5 under par on the nine-hole layout and then beating J.J. Spaun on the second hole of a playoff.

He’ll now try to become the first player in history to win the Par 3 and then claim the green jacket in the same year.

But Wednesday was about more than just some crystal for the champion. There were three holes-in-one — from Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge — and some priceless moments from the players and their kids.

Take a look: