A 50-pack of Tiger stats as Woods hits the half-century mark

Tiger Woods is turning 50 years old.

Let’s take a moment to let that sink in... Tiger is 50.

Of course, that’s just the latest number pertaining to Woods that makes one go wow. There are the headlining stats – 15 major titles, 82 PGA Tour wins, etc. – but there is so much more. In fact, some of Woods’ most impressive records are so remarkable, the only explanation is that they’re made up. They’re not, obviously; he was just that good.

And so, to celebrate Woods’ 50th birthday, here’s a 50-pack of Tiger stats to try and encapsulate that greatness:

1. Woods has spent 683 weeks at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including 281 straight weeks from June 12, 2005, to Oct. 30, 2010. Woods also has a stretch of 264 weeks at No. 1, which is still more than the 172 total weeks Scottie Scheffler has spent at No. 1. Woods’ 683 weeks at No. 1 is more than Greg Norman and Scheffler, who are second and third in terms of career weeks spent at No. 1, combined.

2. Woods remains the last player on the PGA Tour to win each of his first two starts of the season, doing so at the 2008 Farmers Insurance Open and WGC-Accenture Match Play. Of course, Woods also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational to open the season with three straight victories.

3. Woods is the only player to win the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur; he won each three times.

Golf: Junior World Championships: Tiger Woods and father Earl in gold cart at Torrey Pines GC. La Jolla, CA 7/1/1991--7/31/1991 CREDIT: Robert Beck (Photo by Robert Beck /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: D119925 ) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

4. Woods has held at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour 59 times; he’s failed to convert just four of those into wins. That’s a 93.2% conversion rate, which is considerably better than Nicklaus (38 for 64; 59.4%) and Scheffler (12 for 18; 66.7%). He’s also only lost once when leading by more than one shot after 54 holes. And in majors, he owns a 14-1 conversion rate.

5. Woods has shot four under-par rounds in the same Masters a record five times. No one else has accomplished the feat more than three times. As for four rounds of par or better in a single Masters, Woods has done so on nine occasions, three more than anyone else.

6. Woods is the only player to ever win the U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship in the same year.

Just one of Woods’ 15 major titles has come from behind after 54 holes No. 17

7. Scheffler posted a 68.13 adjusted scoring average in 2025, the fifth-best season mark in PGA Tour history. Woods owns the record of 67.79, which he achieved twice, in 2000 and 2007, as well as the third-, fourth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-best seasons.

8. Despite earning less than $11 million combined in the last 10 PGA Tour seasons, Woods still leads the Tour’s career money list at $120,999,166, over $13 million more than second-ranked Rory McIlroy. Woods first reached No. 1 during his historic 2000 season, which he finished with just over $20.5 million in career earnings, over $5.5 million more than second-ranked Davis Love III at the time.

9. Woods won around 63% of his potential payouts in 2000, racking up $9,188,321 of a possible $14,585,150. Not including his injury-shortened 2008 campaign, Woods won at least 38% of his potential payouts in nine other seasons, including three others above 50%. Scheffler is the only other full-time PGA Tour player to finish a season above 40%, doing so twice, including the 2024 season in which he won just over 51%.

Tiger Woods from the United States sits talking with caddie Steve Williams on the fairway during the 100th United States Open golf tournament on 17th June 2000 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Monterey, California, United States. (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images) Getty Images

10. Since 1983, there have been 17 seasons of five or more wins on the PGA Tour; Woods accounts for 10 of those, including his nine-win 2000 season and pair of eight-win campaigns, in 1999 and 2006. Scheffler is the only other player who has produced multiple seasons of five wins or more during that span.

11. Scheffler recently won his fourth PGA Tour Player of the Year award. The only players to receive the honor more than four times: Nicklaus (5), Tom Watson (6) and Woods (11).

12. Woods competed in 12 career playoffs on the PGA Tour; he lost just one of them (Billy Mayfair, 1998 Nissan Open).

13. Woods carded 75 in the first round of the 2000 Masters; that would be his only round worse than 73 for that entire season.

14. In 2007, Woods gained 3.092 shots on the field per round, 1.495 shots better than second-ranked Phil Mickelson. Only three other times since 2004 has the Tour’s leader in strokes gained: total been over 0.7 shots better than the second-ranked player. Woods accounts for two of those three occasions while the other is Scheffler (1.114 shots better than Tommy Fleetwood in 2025).

Woods went a PGA Tour-record 110 straight holes without carding a bogey or worse No. 25

15. Since 1983, 10 players have won PGA Tour tournaments by 11 or more shots. Woods accounts for four of those instances, including modern-record victories at the U.S. Open (15 shots in 2000) and Masters (12 shots in 1997).

16. From 2007-11, Woods posted a record 16 straight rounds of par or better at the Masters. Jon Rahm nearly matched him, going 15 in a row until opening the 2022 Masters in 74. Scheffler is currently at 10 straight.

17. Just one of Woods’ 15 major titles has come from behind after 54 holes; it was also his most recent, the 2019 Masters.

18. Woods won 18 World Golf Championship events, 12 more than the next best player, Dustin Johnson. Woods has three more WGC wins than the next four players combined.

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 05: Tiger Woods approaches the third green during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club on August 5, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) US PGA TOUR

19. Woods is the only player in PGA Tour history to finish in the top three of each of the four strokes-gained categories (off the tee, approach, around the green and putting) at least once.

20. In 2006, Woods posted the second-largest gap between strokes gained: tee-to-green and strokes gained: putting (2.521, which trailed only Scheffler’s 2.916 in 2022-23). However, Woods is the only player among the top seven largest gaps to have been positive in both categories.

21. Since 2004, Woods has led the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total five times. The only other players to do so more than twice are McIlroy (4) and Scheffler (3).

22. During the 2006 season, Woods led the PGA Tour in approach proximity from inside 100 yards, outside 100 yards, 50-125 yards, 150-175 yards, 175-200 yards, 225-250 yards, and outside of 200 yards. To compare, Scheffler was No. 1 in just two of those categories this season and four last season.

Woods has won four PGA Tour events by 10-plus shots, twice as much as Nicklaus, Mickelson and Arnold Palmer combined. No. 30

23. Woods has successfully defended 23 official PGA Tour titles. He has five alone at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which equals the number of successful title defenses that Mickelson has in his PGA Tour career.

24. In 2024, Woods made a record 24th straight cut at the Masters, one better than the streaks posted by Fred Couples and Gary Player. The next longest active streak is Hideki Matsuyama at 11 following Adam Scott’s missed cut this year, ending his streak at 15.

25. Woods went a PGA Tour-record 110 straight holes without carding a bogey or worse, a streak that spanned the final 51 holes of the 2000 Bell Canadian Open and first 59 holes of the National Car Rental Classic at Disney. While Woods won in Canada, he ended up third at Disney, behind winner Duffy Waldorf and runner-up Steve Flesch.

26. Starting with the 1997 Masters and through his win at the 2008 U.S. Open, Woods was a cumulative 126 under par in major championships. To compare, Mickelson was a combined 80 over par in that span. Woods has made 43 major starts since the 2008 U.S. Open and is a combined 111 over during that stretch, though his last 10 starts total 90 over. Doing the math, Woods is a combined 15 under in 89 major starts as a pro.

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 10: Tiger Woods smiles as he is presented with the green jacket by Phil Mickelson after Woods won The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2005 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Getty Images

27. Just counting Woods’ wins at Firestone, Bay Hill and Torrey Pines, he would rank T-27 on the PGA Tour’s all-time wins list. Add in the remaining 14 major titles and he’d shoot to 10th.

28. An all-time coincidence: Nicklaus made final starts at the U.S. Open and PGA in 2000, and the Masters and Open Championship in 2005; Woods won all four of those championships.

29. Woods holds the PGA Tour record for most consecutive cuts made with 142. Byron Nelson is second at 113. Nickalus got to 105. The current active streak is Xander Schauffele at 72.

30. Woods has won four PGA Tour events by 10-plus shots, twice as much as Nicklaus, Mickelson and Arnold Palmer combined.

31. In addition to his 82 official PGA Tour wins, Woods has 31 runners-up on Tour, which is more than the career wins totals of every active player not named Phil Mickelson.

He once converted 37 straight 54-hole leads or co-leads into wins. No. 37

32. In a five-year span from 1999-2003, Woods won 32 times; no one else won more than five times during that period. Woods also won 31 times in a separate five-year span from 2004-09.

33. While Woods is widely credited with having won 11 times in 27 career college starts over two seasons at Stanford, a deep dive into the archives by one historian shows that Woods might have a claim to 12 college wins, which would break his tie with Patrick Rodgers and Maverick McNealy for the program record.

34. Staying in school, Woods finished in the top 10 in 81% of his college starts.

PALO ALTO, CA - 1995: Tiger Woods of Stanford University plays in an NCAA golf tournament in 1995 on the Stanford University Golf Course at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Woods was a college sophomore at the time. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) Getty Images

35. While winning six combined U.S. Juniors and U.S. Amateurs, Woods compiled a 42-3 career record in USGA match-play championships. Paul Page, at the 1993 U.S. Amateur, remains the last player to beat Woods in USGA match play.

36. In major starts as a pro, Woods has averaged 71.57 or better in first, second, third and final rounds. He’s been his best in third rounds in majors, averaging 70.81. But if you only count rounds between the 1997 Masters and 2019 Masters, Woods didn’t average worse than 71.28 in any major round. To compare, in the majors Nicklaus played from his pro debut through his age-48 year (Woods hasn’t played a major since he was that age), Nicklaus averaged 70.51 in final rounds but averaged 71.67 or worse in first and third rounds.

37. Remember Woods’ 55-for-59 conversion rate? He once converted 37 straight 54-hole leads or co-leads into wins.

38. Woods has won five major titles by at least five shots. The only other player to win more than two majors by five or more shots is John Henry Taylor (four times, last in 1913).

39. Thirty-nine of Woods’ 82 PGA Tour victories have come on just six courses: Torrey Pines, Bay Hill, Firestone, Augusta National, Cog Hill and Muirfield Village. Those 39 wins alone would be good enough for T-10 on the all-time wins list with Watson and Cary Middlecoff.

40. Woods led the PGA Tour in birdie average three straight seasons, from 2005-07. He remains the only player to do so since the PGA Tour began tracking the stat in 1987. His 4.92 birdie average in 2000 was just bested by Garrick Higgo this season (4.96).

Woods won his 80 PGA Tour stroke-play titles by 243 total shots No. 45

41. Despite having never held European Tour membership, Woods ranks third all-time in European Tour victories with 41, behind only Bernhard Langer (42) and Seve Ballesteros (50).

42. In 2006, Woods went for the green 99 times on par 5s or drivable par 4s and was successful on 42 of those attempts (42.42%). Next best that season was Bubba Watson at 34.78%. Since 2002, which is when the PGA Tour began tracking this stat, only three other players have finished a season above 40%.

43. From 2000-01, Woods posted 52 straight rounds of par or better, a PGA Tour record. Scheffler got to 42 before snapping the streak at the 2024 PGA Championship.

44. Though PGA Tour record books list Max Homa’s 477-yard drive on Kapalua’s seventh hole in 2024 as the longest in history, the books once credited Woods with the longest, non-cart-path-aided drive at 498 yards on Kapalua’s 18th hole in 2002. Dustin Johnson hit a 498-yarder at the 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play, though match-play events aren’t included in the records, either.

CHIBA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 28: Tiger Woods smiles while standing on the 18th green during the trophy presentation after the final round of The ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) PGA TOUR

45. Woods won his 80 PGA Tour stroke-play titles by 243 total shots, an average winning margin of 3.08, which is slightly less than Sam Snead’s 3.16 clip but greater than McIlroy (2.43), Nicklaus (2.32) and Mickelson (2.12), among others with more than 25 career PGA Tour victories.

46. Since 1983, Woods has the most top-10s with 199, one better than Mickelson.

47. From 2002-07, the PGA Tour has Woods hitting 3,540 putts inside of 5 feet; he made all but 89 of them.

48. Woods has led or co-led after 48 major rounds, tying him with Nicklaus for the most in the modern era. But Woods’ 48 career major rounds of 67 or better? That’s six more than the next best (Nicklaus and Mickelson).

49. Also tied with Nicklaus, Woods made a record 39 straight major cuts from the 1996 U.S. Open (as an amateur) to the 2006 Masters.

50. Woods is currently the only player with more than 100 career rounds played at the Masters to have shot under par in over half his rounds (51 of 100, 51%). Mickelson dropped to exactly 50% (60 of 120) after this year’s Masters. Nicklaus, who broke par in 43.6% of his 163 career Masters rounds, is third all-time among players with 100-plus rounds. Something to keep an eye on – in the next two decades: Scheffler has shot under par in 75% of his 24 career Masters rounds.