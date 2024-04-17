2024 Supercross Round 14, Nashville by the numbers: Will Jett Lawrence or Cooper Webb have solo red plate?

The Music City plays host to a SuperMotocross race for only the third time in history with both previous winners, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac, still in the title hunt in Round 14 of the Monster Energy Supercross season enters Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee this week.

Sitting third and fourth in the standings, these two racers have already won in 2024 and while Sexton has only 3.75 points per round to make up on the leaders with Tomac twice that amount, the focus will be at the top of the chart after Cooper Webb tied Jet Lawrence last week in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Aaron Plessinger out for remainder of 2024 Supercross with fractured elbow Aaron Plessinger crashed in Free Practice for Round 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts and could not mount up for qualification.

One rider will leave Tennessee with sole possession of the red plate.

If the season ended today, Lawrence would have the tiebreaker with five wins to Webb’s four, but momentum’s pendulum swing favors Webb.

Since he snapped Lawrence’s three-race winning streak in Seattle, Webb has finished in front of his rival every week. As Lawrence experienced trouble in two of the three races, Webb strung together three podium appearances. More importantly, Webb was speedier than Lawrence in Foxborough with the fastest qualification and the fastest lap in the feature.

After winning the championship in 2019 and 2021, Webb was designated the “Odd Man In” for 2023 and fully lived up to the hype until a hard crash in Nashville left him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Webb was within 11 points of Tomac entering that round with Sexton a distant third. Webb was in front of Tomac in their heat race before he fell and was struck in the helmet by Adam Cianciarulo’s bike.

If he can walk out of Nashville with sole possession of the red plate, his comeback will be complete.

Nashville will host the first of two East / West Showdowns for 2024.

According to WeWentFast.com, there have been 59 showdowns in Supercross history and four riders in the field this week have been in more than five of them. RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith (each with 8) top that chart with Michael Mosiman (7), Jo Shimoda (6) next on the list.

Pro Circuit is still looking for their 300th win after Cameron McAdoo came up one position short last week. At Nashville, they have three solid chances to score that victory with Seth Hammaker and the 250 West points’ leader Levi Kitchen in the field.

Kitchen gave the team their 298th and 299th victories in his last two starts. One week previous, McAdoo accounted for win No. 297.

Equally important, Pro Circuit has a history of success in Showdowns with 11 victories.

Previous Nashville Winners

450s

2023: Chase Sexton (followed by Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen)

2019: Eli Tomac (Blake Baggett, Cooper Webb)

250s

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Jo Shimoda, Jordon Smith)

2019: Martin Davalos (Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper)

