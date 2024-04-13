LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 13 coverage from Foxborough: Jett Lawrence fastest in Q1

The 2024 Monser Energy Supercross season resumes with Round 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts with a standard format race.

A light rain begins to fall as the 450 Group B riders take to the track.

Tune into Peacock.tv for live coverage and bookmark this page for updates.

2024 Supercross Round 13, Foxborough by the numbers: The race to seven winners begins Jason Anderson is the highest ranked rider without a win. Should he become the seventh winner, it will be only the second time in Supercross history that has been done.

One week after he announced retirement at the end of the Supercross season, this race is going to be bittersweet for Adam Cianciarulo.

Christian Craig updates Raceday Live on his plans, saying he will see the doctor on Tuesday and hopes to be released to ride as early as Wednesday. Sounds like Craig will spend the remainder of the SX season training for the outdoor, Pro Motocross season so he can maximize points and climb into the top 20 combined SuperMotocross points.

Qualification

Qualification 1

450

Cooper Webb needs to keep closing the points’ differential to Jett Lawrence and he shows some speed early with a lap of 54.298.

With one minute remaining, Lawrence (53.479) overtakes Webb. Eli Tomac is now second fastest.

Lawrence’s time holds up to stay atop the board. Justin Cooper (53.789) slotted into second with Webb improving to 53.855 in third.

250 East

The 250 East riders are on track with Haiden Deegan topping the board midway through.

Max Anstie ended the session with the fastest time of 54.559 seconds. Deegan settled into second (55.051) with Tom Vialle (55.316) third.

