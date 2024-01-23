Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence fined for San Diego post-race altercation

The American Motorcycle Association has fined Jason Anderson and Jett Lawrence for a post-race altercation in Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross series at Snapdragon Stadium in San Deigo, California. The amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Lawrence finished fourth in the race with Anderson one position further back in fifth.

In muddy conditions, the pair of riders challenged for fourth with about five minutes remaining on the clock. The two made contact during the exchange, but neither rider went down. Eventually Lawrence secured the pass but not before it appeared Anderson brake checked him in a turn.

As Aaron Plessinger celebrated his win in the foreground, Lawrence waited on Anderson behind the podium to exchange words. Lawrence grabbed Anderson’s helmet during the altercation and Anderson retaliated by slapping Lawrence’s.

Later in the evening, but before the penalties were announced, Lawrence took responsibility for the incident in an Instagram post, saying he let emotions get the best of him, and offered to pay Anderson’s fine if one was forthcoming.

Anderson noted in an Instagram post that he received communication from a manufacturer’s representative and Lawrence’s agent, but nothing from the rider directly. In that same post, Anderson admitted to being difficult on track and warned that he will continue to be difficult “to you if I feel that way about you”.

