MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
2023 Rookie Running Back Review, Part One: Jahmyr Gibbs Dynasty RB1
GOLF: JAN 21 PGA The American Express
Coach: Dunlap, team meeting Tuesday to discuss future options
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Trainer Bob Baffert asks to end appeal of DQ of Medina Spirit for failed drug test at Kentucky Derby

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_iowaosuovertime_240123.jpg
Overtime highlights: Clark, Iowa vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbb_gbghlightninground_240123.jpg
Illinois, MSU headline biggest Big Ten questions
nbc_dps_embiidandtowns_240123.jpg
Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Anderson, Jett Lawrence fined for San Diego post-race altercation

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 23, 2024 01:53 PM

The American Motorcycle Association has fined Jason Anderson and Jett Lawrence for a post-race altercation in Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross series at Snapdragon Stadium in San Deigo, California. The amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Lawrence finished fourth in the race with Anderson one position further back in fifth.

In muddy conditions, the pair of riders challenged for fourth with about five minutes remaining on the clock. The two made contact during the exchange, but neither rider went down. Eventually Lawrence secured the pass but not before it appeared Anderson brake checked him in a turn.

As Aaron Plessinger celebrated his win in the foreground, Lawrence waited on Anderson behind the podium to exchange words. Lawrence grabbed Anderson’s helmet during the altercation and Anderson retaliated by slapping Lawrence’s.

Later in the evening, but before the penalties were announced, Lawrence took responsibility for the incident in an Instagram post, saying he let emotions get the best of him, and offered to pay Anderson’s fine if one was forthcoming.

Anderson noted in an Instagram post that he received communication from a manufacturer’s representative and Lawrence’s agent, but nothing from the rider directly. In that same post, Anderson admitted to being difficult on track and warned that he will continue to be difficult “to you if I feel that way about you”.

More SuperMotocross News

SuperMotocross Power Rankings after San Diego
Aaron Plessinger earns first 450 win
Hunter Lawrence’s season begins now
San Diego by the Numbers
Power Rankings after San Francisco
San Francisco Results and Points
Chase Sexton leads start to finish in SFO, breaks Jett’s dominance
Women’s Pro Motocross returns with eight rounds in 2024
Injury report ahead of SX Round 2: Walsh, Turner and Karnow out
Selling the sport: The importance of personality in SX