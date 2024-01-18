2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after San Francisco: Chase Sexton reclaims red plate

During the offseason, Chase Sexton became attached to the red plate and it must have hurt to give it up to his former teammate Jett Lawrence after the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He didn’t have to miss it for long.

Sexton used the weather to his benefit while Lawrence had one of the worst results of his 450 career. The NBC SuperMotocross Power Rankings take a look at both the heat races and main events each week, and Sexton topped his rival in both. The most important number for the moment is seven, which is the advantage Sexton has over Lawrence in the points’ standings.

Last week’s rain threw a curveball at the riders and Aaron Plessinger made contact. He is the only rider other than Sexton to post consecutive top-fives and with solid showing in the heat races, he has performed better overall than Lawrence and Eli Tomac, who are credited higher in the points. Plessinger was the fastest qualifier last week in San Francisco.

Dylan Ferrandis narrowly missed joining Sexton and Plessinger with top-five sweeps after finishing sixth in San Francisco. During pre-season media sessions, he talked about needing a change and finding a new home. Early indications are that will add a lot of speed in 2024.

Ferrandis was emboldened to make the change because of the success Ken Roczen had in 2023 when he made the switch to Suzuki, so it’s fitting the two riders sit next to one another in the Power Rankings this week. A 10th-place finish in A1 has Roczen buried in the points, but he proved his toughness last week in the mud and still has plenty of time to climb the ranks.

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

We may have found Lawrence’s Achilles Heel. He may not yet be conditioned enough to withstand the vigor of racing in the mud and if that is the case, San Diego could be a further challenge with a 60 percent chance of rain on race day.

Just outside the top five, Tomac is as tough as they come - and while mud races don’t teach us much about the remainder of the season, Tomac may be the exception since fans needed to see how well he’s recovered from his ruptured Achilles.



Rider (points rank)

1. Chase Sexton (1)

2. Aaron Plessinger (4)

3. Dylan Ferrandis (5)

4. Ken Roczen (7)

5. Jett Lawrence (2)

6. Eli Tomac (3)

7. Jason Anderson (6)

8. Cooper Webb (8)

9. Jorge Prado (9)

10. Adam Cianciarulo (10)

11. Shane McElrath (11)

12. Justin Cooper (14)

13. Dean Wilson (16)

14. Malcolm Stewart (17)

15. Justin Barcia (12)

16. Anthony Rodriguez (NR)

17. Hunter Lawrence (15)

18. Justin Hill (19)

19. Christian Craig (18)

20. Derek Drake (13)

Power Avg.

86.25

83.75

81.50

80.25

79.25

78.25

77.00

77.00

66.75

63.50

57.50

54.33

52.67

52.25

52.00

50.00

49.67

45.50

45.25

45.20



Last Week (gain/loss) *

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA



250 Rankings

The departure of the Lawrence brothers opened the door wide open for veteran 250 talent to make itself known and the top of NBC Power Rankings shows as much. Two weeks ago, while sitting on the podium in Anaheim, Jordon Smith described his career as being in two parts and even though he’s been racing professional for a decade, he feels this is a fresh start. Smith’s win last week and back-to-back podiums underscore that.

Like Lawrence in the 450 class, Hampshire got mired in the mud and had a poor showing, but he showed his skill in mud races last year by challenging for a podium in New Jersey. He should rebound in San Diego, but he doesn’t have a lot of time to make up the nine-point deficit he now has to the leader.

Along with Smith, Levi Kitchen is the only other rider to score back-to-back podiums. In only his fourth season as a pro, Kitchen is the young gun in this week’s top five.

Garrett Marchbanks showed why he is so happy to have returned to the 250 class after switching to 450s for the 2023 Pro Motocross season. That move was a successful attempt to qualify for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship but his heart remained in the lights class and he was rewarded with a podium finish in San Francisco.

Carson Mumford is fifth in the points standings and Power Rankings based on consistency and some strong heat runs. In fact, five is the operative number because he finished there in both his heat and main in San Francisco.



Rider (SMX points rank) 1. Jordon Smith (1)

2. RJ Hampshire (3)

3. Levi Kitchen (2)

4. Garrett Marchbanks (4)

5. Carson Mumford (5)

6. Julien Beaumer (7)

7. Mitchell Oldenburg (8)

8. Anthony Bourdon (6)

9. Max Vohland (11)

10. Jo Shimoda (13)

10. Hunter Yoder (9)

10. Joshua Varize (10)

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (15)

14. Phil Nicoletti (12)

15. Cole Thompson (14)

16. Matti Jorgensen (17)

17. Slade Varola (18)

18. Chad Saultz (NR)

18. TJ Albright (21)

20. Nate Thrasher (24) Power Avg. 92.75

84.00

82.50

81.50

72.50

71.50

70.25

65.75

64.25

58.75

58.75

58.75

57.75

56.50

54.25

52.67

47.00

41.00

41.00

40.75 Last Week (gain/loss) * NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

* The NBC Power Rankings assign 100 points to a Main event winner in Supercross and overall winner in Motocross. It awards 90 points for each Moto, Heat and Triple Crown win. The points decrement by a percentage equal to the number of starters in the field until the last place rider in each event receives three points, (five in fields of 22 riders). The Power Ranking is the average of these percentage points over the past 45 days.

