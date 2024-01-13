San Francisco Supercross Round 2, Chase Sexton leads start to finish, breaks Jett Lawrence dominance

Mud races level the playing field for the entire field and Chase Sexton took advantage to score his first win of 2024 in Round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Oracle Stadium in San Francisco, California.

With the win, he put an end to any speculation that Jett Lawrence would have a perfect season in the stadium series. More importantly, after losing it last week, Sexton reclaimed the red plate.

Eli Tomac also answered the question surrounding his health. After a poor Anaheim 1 round where he struggled to finish in the top 10, Tomac finished second in the muddy San Francisco race. In the closing laps, he closed the distance on Sexton a little. Late race charges are the mark of his career.

Ken Roczen grabbed the final spot on the podium after finishing 10th last week.

Also in the top five was Shane McElrath, underscoring the theme of mud races leveling the field.

Aaron Plessinger was the fastest rider in the single qualification session before rounding out the top five.

Conspicuously absent from that list was Lawrence, who finished ninth - the first rider off the lead lap; He did not make it easy for Sexton to lap him, however; the two made contact and both hit the ground but the margins to the next rider was sufficient to keep either rider from losing a spot.

Making his first start of the 2024 season, Hunter Lawrence finished 10th.

Jorge Prado got his first Heat win in the first race. He finished second in the Main Event

In the 250 class, Jordon Smith narrowly won over Levi Kitchen with a margin under a second,

Couple with last week’s podium, Smith now has the red plate. Kitchen is second in the points’ standings.

Garrett Marchbanks took the final spot on the podium in third.