Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Haiden Deegan wins with best season performance

Haiden Deegan does not always get the greatest starts, but he’s made a career out of riding through the pack. That changed Saturday at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, when he earned the holeshot in both motos and charged to a commanding lead. Deegan replicated the perfect race executed by Chance Hymas in Lakewood, Colorado, by topping both sessions of qualification, leading every lap of competition, and sweeping the motos.

In Moto 1, Deegan dominated the pack to win by 25 seconds. In the second moto, he was truer to form. Deegan built a gap of 10 seconds and then maintained it, ultimately giving up a little at the end of the race to avoid any mistakes and winning by eight seconds. Deegan’s 21st moto win moved him around Jett Lawrence and Jeff Ward on the all-time wins list to place him 14th. If he sweeps the motos of the RedBud Nationals, he will tie Eli Tomac and be within one win of 10th, currently held by Blake Baggett.

Tom Vialle had an erratic weekend in Southwick. He got a strong start in Moto 1 but crashed while battling for second. Vialle remounted and charged to third in that race. He was third in the second moto also, which tied him in points with Levi Kitchen. He was scored second overall on the tiebreaker.

Kitchen was a distant second to Deegan in the first moto, but considering how the championship leader has been racing this year, it was difficult for him to be overly upset with the outcome. Moto 2 did not go quite as well and he faded from second to third on Lap 5 and then lost another position the next time around. Kitchen finished fourth in the second race. If Deegan should stumble, Kitchen is position to capitalize. This was his fourth consecutive overall podium.

His comeback won’t be complete until he stands on the podium, but Michael Mosiman earned his first top-five since returning from injury. In fact, if not for a mechanical issue on the final lap of Moto 1 that cost positions to the two riders ahead of him in the overall standings, he would have found that elusive spot on the box. Mosiman finished fifth in the second race and combined for fourth overall.

Jo Shimoda was involved in a Turn 1 crash that dropped outside the points for several laps in the first moto. He lost too much time to challenge for a top five, but salvaged 10th in that race and was prepared to prove his mettle in Moto 2. Once he got into second in the final race, Shimoda managed to keep the gap to the leader steady and those runner-up points elevated him to fifth in the overall rundown.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 5 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Southwick (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1]

2. Tom Vialle, KTM [3-3]

3. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [2-4]

4. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [4-5]

5. Jo Shimoda, Honda [10-2]

6. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [5-6]

7. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [6-8]

8. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [9-9]

9. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [8-11]

10. Jordon Smith, Triumph [14-7]

11. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [7-15]

12. Parker Ross, Yamaha [13-10]

13. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [11-12]

14. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [12-16]

15. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [20-13]

16. Austin Forkner, Triumph [19-14]

17. Alexander Fedortsov, Yamaha [15-18]

18. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [16-19]

19. Lux Turner, KTM [17-20]

20. Avery Long, KTM [23-17]

21. Julien Beaumer, KTM [18-22]

22. Brock Bennett, Husqvarna [27-21]

23. Stav Orland, Yamaha [21-40]

