2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest for third straight week
The off-week did not effect Justin Cooper whatsoever. He picked up where he left off in High Point by posting the fastest time in the first Qualification session with a time of 2:01.330.
The first qualification times held up as the fastest overall. with Cooper topping Jett Lawrence and a rider from the B Group, Cornelius Tondel (2:01.550) who was on the track while it was optimal.
“Times are close,” Cooper told Peacock’s Will Christien. “Obviously coming from the first session, the track roughens up pretty quick here. [Qualification 1] was more about finding lines, working with the bike, and finding a good setup for the motos.”
In Qualification 2 as the track degraded, Jorge Prado backed up his first session speed with a lap of 2:04.493 to top the board.
Prado’s speed was two and a half seconds faster than Justin Cooper (2:07.067), who topped the board in the morning.
There were also some fresh faces at the front of the field with Joey Savatgy (2:07.487) taking the third position.
RJ Hampshire (2:07.702) and Coty Schock (2:07.955) rounded out the top five.
Group A Qualification 2 Results
Cooper’s early time in Qualification 1 was 0.125 seconds faster than Jett Lawrence (2:01.455).
Jorge Prado (2:01.615) found some speed during the break and lands third on the chart.
Fourth-place Hunter Lawrence (2:02.392) and Eli Tomac (2:03.264) rounded out the top five.
Group A Qualification 1 Results
More SuperMotocross News
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick
Drew Adams sidelined with broken finger
Jo Shimoda highlights Japanese MXoN team
Southwick Preview | Betting odds
Chad Reed among 2025 AMA HoF inductees
Chance Hymas out for remainder of 2025
High Point 450 Results | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence wins High Point overall; Eli Tomac takes Moto 2
Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point