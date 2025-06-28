2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions

Haiden Deegan is in a class of his own with times that were more than two seconds faster in both sessions. His time of 2:06.891 in the second session was 2.541 seconds faster than Seth Hammaker (2:09.432), but it was the first session with sets the gate picks.

“I just did what I usually do throughout the week and I guess I’m a sand guy now,” Deegan told Peacock’s Jason Thomas.

Julien Beaumer (2:10.013) landed third on the chart as he attempts to even out his performance.

Fourth-place Tom Vialle (2:10.342) and Levi Kitchen (2:10.386) rounded out the top five.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Vialle, wh0 had a mechanical issue in the first half of the second qualification session.

Early in the second session, Casey Cochran crashed and needed help from the Alpinestars Medical crew. Cochran was ninth fastest in the first session.

Group A Qualification 2 Results

Haiden Deegan was more than two seconds faster than the field in the first qualification at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, with a time of 2:04.748 to Tom Vialle’s 2:06.814.

There is not much that will slow Danger Boy down.

Michael Mosiman (2:06.952) continues to gradually improve after returning from injury.

Fourth-place Seth Hammaker (2:07.347) and Mikkel Haarup (2:08.174) rounded out the top five. The difference between first and fifth in the first session was 3.427 seconds.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

More SuperMotocross News

Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick

Drew Adams sidelined with broken finger

Jo Shimoda highlights Japanese MXoN team

Southwick Preview | Betting odds

Chad Reed among 2025 AMA HoF inductees

Chance Hymas out for remainder of 2025

High Point 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence wins High Point overall; Eli Tomac takes Moto 2

Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point

