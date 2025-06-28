 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown for TH Justin Cooper .JPG
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest for third straight week
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Candace Parker set to have first of 2 jersey retirements this weekend in Los Angeles
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Fever start fast without Caitlin Clark, hang on for 94-86 win over Wings and Paige Bueckers

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Southwick Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan yards the field in both sessions

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 28, 2025 10:52 AM

Haiden Deegan is in a class of his own with times that were more than two seconds faster in both sessions. His time of 2:06.891 in the second session was 2.541 seconds faster than Seth Hammaker (2:09.432), but it was the first session with sets the gate picks.

“I just did what I usually do throughout the week and I guess I’m a sand guy now,” Deegan told Peacock’s Jason Thomas.

Julien Beaumer (2:10.013) landed third on the chart as he attempts to even out his performance.

Fourth-place Tom Vialle (2:10.342) and Levi Kitchen (2:10.386) rounded out the top five.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Vialle, wh0 had a mechanical issue in the first half of the second qualification session.

Early in the second session, Casey Cochran crashed and needed help from the Alpinestars Medical crew. Cochran was ninth fastest in the first session.

Group A Qualification 2 Results

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown for TH Justin Cooper .JPG
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest for third straight week
Justin Cooper kept his speed through the first off-week of the season.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Haiden Deegan was more than two seconds faster than the field in the first qualification at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, with a time of 2:04.748 to Tom Vialle’s 2:06.814.

There is not much that will slow Danger Boy down.

Michael Mosiman (2:06.952) continues to gradually improve after returning from injury.

Fourth-place Seth Hammaker (2:07.347) and Mikkel Haarup (2:08.174) rounded out the top five. The difference between first and fifth in the first session was 3.427 seconds.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

