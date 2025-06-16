Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Haiden Deegan completes third sweep

At High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, Haiden Deegan swept the weekend motos for the third time this season to extend his Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross Championship points lead. Deegan swept the first two weekends, but last week, Chance Hymas reset the bar with a perfect weekend. Not to be outdone, Deegan led all 33 laps of the two races, but failed to match Hymas’ feat of earning both holeshots.

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot in Moto 1; Tom Vialle held that distinction in Moto 2.

Of primary importance was the championship standings. Deegan now holds a 42-point lead over Jo Shimoda in Pro Motocross and a 100-point advantage over him in the combined SuperMotocross 250 standings.

Vialle has had an erratic season, and when he finished fourth in Moto 1, it appeared that would continue into the High Point weekend. He lost the lead in the second race, but firmly held onto a podium position and passed Hymas for second on the final lap. With those results, Vialle earned his second Nationals podium of 2025 after finishing 4-3 for third overall in the season opener in Pala, California.

Levi Kitchen was third overall at High Point, but it was a tale of two motos. He rode to a solid second-place finish in Moto 1 before struggling to finish sixth in the second race. Fortunately for him, the next three riders were equally erratic.

Hymas had a strong start to his weekend with fast times in both qualification sessions, but he failed to live up to expectations when the gate dropped. A horrible start of 13th in Moto 1 forced him to ride through the pack, and he showed speed by climbing to fifth. He slotted into second on Lap 1 of Moto 2, but never seriously challenged the leader and lost that position with one lap remaining.

Fifth place belonged to Garrett Marchbanks. No one would have given low odds for that happening after he finished seventh in Moto 1, but his fourth-place finish in the second race tied him in points with Shimoda. Marchbanks finished one position ahead of the Japanese rider to earn the tiebreaker.

Shimoda showed consistency with a 6-5 to finish just outside the top five in sixth.

Seth Hammaker had a solid start to the afternoon with his podium finish (third) in Moto 1. He faded in the second race and finished 14th, spoiling what had been a strong day.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Thunder Valley (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1]

2. Tom Vialle, KTM [4-2]

3. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [2-6]

4. Chance Hymas, Honda [5-3]

5. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [7-4]

6. Jo Shimoda, Honda [6-5]

7. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [3-14]

8. Casey Cochran, GasGas [11-9]

9. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [10-10]

10. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [14-8]

11. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [19-7]

12. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [13-13]

13. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [9-17]

14. Jordon Smith, Triumph [12-16]

15. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [8-20]

16. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [21-11]

17. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [40-12]

18. Kayden Minear, Yamaha [20-15]

19. Avery Long, KTM [17-18]

20. Julien Beaumer, KTM [15-40]

21. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [16-35]

22. Austin Forkner, Triumph [18-37]

23. Gavin Towers, Honda [24-19]

24. Lux Turner, KTM [27-21]

